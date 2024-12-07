The Orange Festival: Strive To Restore The Lost Glory Of Tasty Assam's Sonapur Orange

Guwahati: Winter and oranges share a special connection. As the winter arrives, markets are often flooded with fresh oranges, and one such place where this happens is Sonapur, located on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam. Known for its uniquely flavoured oranges, Sonapur is the perfect destination for citrus lovers. This year, don’t miss out on the chance to experience the first-ever "Orange Festival" in Assam, set in the picturesque Ampri Valley. Make sure to visit Sonapur and savour the delicious oranges while enjoying the scenic beauty.

Earlier, oranges from Sonapur especially nearby Ampri Valley which lies on the Assam Meghalaya border were famous in the country. Even former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, during one of his visits to Assam, was greeted with a gate made of oranges and a basket full of juicy fruits. At that time PM Nehru also praised the oranges of Sonapur for their taste and flavour.

Many farmers in Sonapur are still involved in orange cultivation. But, due to a lack of proper market and publicity for the oranges of Sonapur, orange cultivation is on the verge of losing the charm of the new generation in the region.

To bring back the old heritage of oranges of Sonapur, create a market and re-attract the younger generation of the region towards orange cultivation, under the initiative of Ampri Valley Agrotourism and Rural-Connect, FIG, the Orange Festival is being organised for the first time at Dondoral village on the Assam-Meghalaya border. The two-day long festival is being organised on December 7 and 8.

It is worth mentioning that The Ampri Valley Agro Tourism and Rural Connect, FIG, which is associated with orange cultivation, organises the orange festival with its initiative and donations from well-wishers. It will see orange growers from different parts of Assam as well as Meghalaya showcasing their own produce and local fruits, vegetables, food items and indigenous textiles. Arrangements have been made to display and sell the products of these people at various outlets at the festival venue.

One of the attractions of this festival, which will be attended by tourists and orange traders from the state as well as from the country and abroad is that the people, who come here will be able to go to the orange garden by paying a small fee and taste the various oranges that the local farmers have temptingly displayed there.

Speaking about the Festival, Kati Ronghang, President, Ampri Valley Agro Tourism and Rural Connect, FIG. said, "In this two-day festival being held from Saturday, the orange farmers of Sonapur, Rani as well as Meghalaya are taking part and sell oranges in 20-30 stalls. Cultural programmes also will be organised.’’

"Also, every spectator will be able to enjoy the environment of the orange garden by paying an entry fee of Rs 150-200 and eating oranges. The festival is being organised this time after almost three years of planning. He added.

How many orange growers are there in Sonapur?

Ronghang while speaking to ETV Bharat said that there are around 500 orange growers in the area under the Sonapur revenue circle. Around 100-300 hectares of land are grown on around 100-300 hectares of land across the region, including Sonapur and Dimoria Ampri Valley. The Ampri Valley produces 90 per cent of the oranges in the entire Sonapur area. In all, 300 farmers in Ampri Valley cultivate oranges on 80 hectares of land. From orange cultivation, Ampri Valley earns Rs 40-50 lakhs annually.

The speciality of Sonapur orange

The speciality of Sonapur's orange is that its taste is unique and full of juicy. Sonapur's oranges look a bit different from oranges found in other places. The orange peels grown in other places are usually smooth and pure orange in colour. However, the orange peel of Sonapur is not typically smooth and has black dots on its body. The oranges are almost the same as the oranges of Meghalaya, but different in taste.

Decline in orange Cultivation

Ampri Valley is the predominant area inhabited by the Karbi people. In all, 99% of its population is dependent on agriculture. Only 1% are government servants or doing other jobs. Of the 99% of the agricultural population, 30-40% are engaged in orange cultivation. In Ampri Valley, along with orange cultivation, betel leaf, betel nut, pepper, jackfruit, broom, bamboo and paddy are also cultivated as well as fish. The farmers of this region have been cultivating oranges organically for generations.

However, there has been a decline in orange cultivation in the area. On asking about the reasons, Ronghang said, “The trees are fine from planting orange seedlings till they bear fruit. But, when it comes to getting the fruit ripe, the plants get infected with various diseases due to which the oranges fall off and the plants die. These are the reasons why the cost of rearing orange plantations has gone up. Due to this farmers have lost interest in cultivating oranges. Other crops have been preferred as an alternative.