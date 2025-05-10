The Night Karachi Burned: Retd Naval Officer Sanatan Sahu Brings Alive 1971 War Memories

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: "Even today, when someone mentions war, my body trembles and I am filled with anger. My age is not on my side now but I am ready to serve the country again."

These are the powerful words of Sanatan Sahu, a retired Naval petty officer, an integral part of INS Kiltan, one of the Indian Navy’s warships which carried out the daring 1971 attack that turned Karachi port into a firestorm and changed the course of history.

In the Indian Navy, a Petty Officer is a non-commissioned officer (NCO), equivalent to OR-6 in the NATO rank structure. They hold a leadership position, responsible for managing and training personnel, and often taking charge of groups. INS Kiltan (P30) is an anti-submarine warfare corvette of the Indian Navy built under Project 28. It is the third of four Kamorta-class corvettes.

Now in his twilight years, Sanatan’s memories remain alive like he had seen it then, etched with emotion and patriotism. His journey to that battlefield, however, began not with rank or riches, but with hardship, determination and certainly fate.

After losing his father in 1968, Sanatan, then studying in his village school, left his hometown after completing Class 11. He enrolled in Kendrapara College, but due to poverty he was forced to drop out. But he was determined to build a life and contribute meaningfully. He boarded a train without even knowing where his destination was.

“When I got off at Berhampur railway station without having anything in mind, I stayed at a dharmashala,” Sanatan recalls. There, he noticed an advertisement for Navy recruitment and thought that was the answer to his confusion about the future. He went to Cuttack for the interview and cracked it.

After nine months of rigorous training in Visakhapatnam, followed by professional training in Cochin, he was posted as a Telecommunication Signalman (Petty Officer) on INS Kiltan.

December 4, 1971: The Night Karachi Burned

The order came on December 4th. The mission: Karachi. The warship’s captain, Commander Gopal Rao (K.P. Gopal Rao), gathered the crew and briefed them. By 4 PM, INS Kiltan set sail toward Pakistan’s most vital port. And in eight hours, the Indian Navy launched what became one of the most devastating naval strikes in history.

“We were the first ones to fire. We targeted an oil tanker docked in the port. The explosion was massive. Flames engulfed the sea itself. It burned for hours," Sanatan remembers with pride.

Though the capacity of INS Kiltan was 50 crew members, that night it carried 150 brave men. There were no comforts, no space, no extra rations—only duty. And we all embraced every hardship for one reason: the country above anything else.

The operation gave a big blow to Pakistan’s naval and economic power. It has since been remembered as a major event in India's naval dominance during the 1971 war.

Following the successful strike, INS Kiltan returned to base on December 5.

“The weapons, arms and ammunition, apart from the strategies we had back then, were limited. Compared to today, the difference is big,” says Sanatan. “But we were high in spirits. Even today, I maintain the same spirit for the country. And if there’s a war today, and the country calls, I will go again to fight the enemy,” he states with confidence.

Sanatan has remained awake for the last few nights glued to news reports, following updates on global tensions and war developments. He believes, "Once a soldier, always a soldier."