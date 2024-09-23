ETV Bharat / offbeat

The International Week Of Deaf People - Raising Awareness About Rights Of Deaf Individuals

File photo of newly married deaf couples posing for a picture during the 35th Pranay Milan Sammelan organized by All India Foundation of Deaf Women at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: The International Week of Deaf People is an annual event aimed at raising awareness about deaf culture and the rights of deaf individuals. Celebrated in the last week of September, it promotes social inclusion, accessibility, and the importance of sign language. Each year has a specific theme, focusing on various aspects of deaf identity, education, and advocacy. Activities often include workshops, cultural events, and advocacy campaigns to highlight the contributions of the deaf community.

History

The International Week of Deaf People was first established in 1958 by the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD). It aimed to promote awareness of deaf culture, sign language, and the rights of deaf individuals. Initially celebrated in a more limited capacity, it has grown significantly over the years, with participation from organisations and communities worldwide.

In 2006, the event was formalised to take place annually during the last full week of September. Each year features a specific theme that addresses relevant issues affecting the deaf community, such as education, accessibility, and social inclusion. The week serves as a platform for advocacy, fostering greater understanding and recognition of deaf individuals and their contributions to society.