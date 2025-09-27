The Inspiring Story Of Vilas Ghatkar, His Organic Banana Garden Blooms At 70
Intercropping took care of his farming costs, now the banana produce will be a net profit.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST
By Ravi Mahale
Ahilyanagar: Overcoming the age barriers, Vilas Ghatkar, a 70-year-old farmer from Ambikhalsa in Sangamner taluka of Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, has cultivated a one-acre banana garden that stands as an inspiring example for young farmers.
Located in the plateau area of the district, Ghatkar has two acres of ancestral land. While his two sons, one a grocery shop owner and the other working abroad, are not involved in agriculture, Ghatkar took it upon himself to return to farming at the age of 70.
In August 2024, he decided to shift from traditional methods to organic farming, which promises higher yields at a lower cost with less effort. He planted eleven hundred G9 variety banana seedlings on one acre.
Twelve months later, the garden is thriving with large bunches of bananas hanging from the trees. This bountiful harvest is a testament to Ghatkar's determination, hard work, and foresight. Each sapling cost Rs 20, and instead of using chemical fertilizers, he enriched the soil with seven trolleys of cow dung and other natural remedies, watering the plants through drip irrigation.
The total cost to establish the garden, approximately Rs one lakh, was entirely covered by intercropping. Ghatkar strategically grew fenugreek and soybeans in the garden until the banana plants were fully developed.
"The income from this intercropping covered the cost of Rs one lakh on the banana garden," Ghatkar told ETV Bharat. "Now the produce from the banana garden will be a net profit," he quipped. He expressed confidence that with hard work and perseverance, any crop can be successful, but the banana crop is especially profitable, and he hopes for a significant income in the days to come.
Ghatkar's dedication makes him a true role model for young farmers. At 70, he is not only keeping up with farm work but is actively excelling. His efforts have resulted in 1,100 banana plants standing tall, bearing large bunches in his one-acre field.
At an age when most people avoid physical labour, Ghatkar's hard work and commitment have proven that farming can be a successful endeavour at any age, provided one has the determination. The lush greenery, the heavy bunches, and the organically grown produce are all the fruits of his relentless effort.