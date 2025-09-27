ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Inspiring Story Of Vilas Ghatkar, His Organic Banana Garden Blooms At 70

By Ravi Mahale

Ahilyanagar: Overcoming the age barriers, Vilas Ghatkar, a 70-year-old farmer from Ambikhalsa in Sangamner taluka of Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, has cultivated a one-acre banana garden that stands as an inspiring example for young farmers.

Located in the plateau area of the district, Ghatkar has two acres of ancestral land. While his two sons, one a grocery shop owner and the other working abroad, are not involved in agriculture, Ghatkar took it upon himself to return to farming at the age of 70.

In August 2024, he decided to shift from traditional methods to organic farming, which promises higher yields at a lower cost with less effort. He planted eleven hundred G9 variety banana seedlings on one acre.

Twelve months later, the garden is thriving with large bunches of bananas hanging from the trees. This bountiful harvest is a testament to Ghatkar's determination, hard work, and foresight. Each sapling cost Rs 20, and instead of using chemical fertilizers, he enriched the soil with seven trolleys of cow dung and other natural remedies, watering the plants through drip irrigation.