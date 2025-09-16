ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Divine Forms Of Chiranjeeb Bora, A Jorhat Artisan Strives For Local Talent

Driven by this purpose, he secured a small space in central Jorhat and founded his workshop, 'New Maa Durga Silpalaya'. For three years, his establishment has steadily grown into a respected hub for traditional mrinmoy (clay) idol-making. Today, it produces not only Durga idols but also deities like Vishwakarma, Lakshmi, and Saraswati, bustling with activity, especially in anticipation of the upcoming festive season.

"From a young age, I was drawn to idol-making. At the age of 20, I realised that this could be more than just a passion - it could be a livelihood, not just for me but for others as well," Chiranjeeb shares.

Inspired by the spiritual traditions and rituals around him, he began crafting Goddess Durga idols using only locally sourced clay and straw. What started as a sincere spiritual expression blossomed into a powerful art form. He created a sustainable livelihood for himself and others through this traditional craft.

Jorhat: In the heart of Assam's Jorhat town, Chiranjeeb Bora is quietly reshaping art and tradition. With his nimble fingers, he moulds earth into divine forms through sheer hard work and sharp focus. His is a dream to be achieved by creating divine forms. Chiranjeeb's journey began not in a formal school, but in his own backyard. As a child, while others were lost in their school books, he was captivated by the art of sculpting clay idols.

"There is nothing impossible if you have the will. God has given us the strength to work - and through that work, we can uplift ourselves, our families, and our society," he says with quiet confidence.

What truly distinguishes Chiranjeeb is not just his artistic talent, but his deep-seated commitment to local empowerment. He has created sustainable livelihoods for four local Assamese youths, directly challenging the perception that idol-making is dominated by artisans from Kolkata. Through his actions, Chiranjeeb proves that local talent can not only compete but thrive in the field of traditional craftsmanship.

While he began with readily available materials like clay, straw, bamboo, and wood gathered from nearby areas, Chiranjeeb realised the need for change. He acknowledges that to meet growing demand and competitive standards, he must now source materials from outside Assam. In a bid to refine his craft, he has also brought in an experienced artisan from another state.

"Yes, there is competition in this field now. That's why I brought in an expert from outside Assam to guide us. If there's any flaw in our work, he helps us correct it. We are constantly learning and improving," says Chiranjeeb.

Beyond his artistic pursuits, Chiranjeeb also participates in public service through his involvement with a political party, where he holds an official post. Yet, his primary identity remains tied to his clay modelling and his profound links to spiritual art. "Let the people decide how successful I am," he says modestly, "I just continue doing what I love."

As the festive season draws near, Chiranjeeb's workshop is filled with mounds of wet clay, the straws and the soft sounds of moulding the deities. His work is a powerful reminder that even in a rapidly changing world, some still choose to honour and reshape tradition with their own hands, crafting not just art but a better future for all.