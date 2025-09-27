The Divine Abode Of Ashapura Mata In A Hilltop Cave: Devotees Climb 300 Steps To Offer Puja
September 27, 2025
Jaipur: During Sharadiya Navratri in Asalpur village, 55 kilometres from the capital city of Rajasthan - Jaipur, Mata Ashapura is worshipped in a cave on a hill. Devotees climb more than 300 steps to reach the temple nestled in the hillside and offer pujas.
Here, the Goddess's Satvik (Brahmani) form is worshipped, and sweets, along with rice and lassi (a creamy, yoghurt-based beverage), are offered.
Mata Ashapura is considered an incarnation of the Goddess Durga and, in some traditions, is also associated with Annapoorna Devi.
Ashapura Mata is the family deity for a number of communities in western India, including the Jadeja Rajputs, Chauhans, and various Sindhi and Jain communities.
During the Navratri festival, devotees often travel long distances to visit her temples, especially during the festival of Navratri, which is a period of special significance. Specific times are designated for morning and evening aarti (worship with lamps) in her temple.
Shivratan Soni, president of the Temple Seva Samiti, says that the Goddess is always kind to her devotees.
Devotees from across the country come during Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri, for whom all basic amenities are available. Food is provided for devotees coming from far and wide. Fruits are also provided for those fasting during Navratri.
He says that while devotees visit the temple year-round, a large number arrive during Navratri and Pragatyotsav.
Mahavir Singh Rao, patron of the temple committee, explains that the Ashapura Mataji is settled on top of the hill in Asalpur village. This is considered the first manifestation of Ashapura Mataji in Rajasthan.
The temple committee says devotees come from across the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. In addition, members of several Jat, Gurjar, and Mali communities also worship the goddess as their family deity. Here, the virtuous form of the goddess is worshipped.
Priest Mohit Sharma explains that on Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami, the Goddess appeared by splitting the mountain. She first appeared before King Mankarao of Sambhar, who ordered the construction of a temple. The king commissioned the temple.
Since then, the appearance of Ashapura Mataji has been celebrated every year on Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami. This year marked the 1338th appearance of Ashapura Mataji. He explained that, in addition to the auspicious day, devotees from across the country come here during Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri.
Based on astronomical calculations, Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami in Vikram Samvat 699 corresponds to August 25, 642 CE, in the Gregorian calendar. This date would have occurred during the waxing phase of the moon in the Hindu lunar month of Bhadrapada.
This day is also celebrated as Radha Ashtami, the birth anniversary of the goddess Radha, a significant event in the month. The month of Bhadrapada itself typically falls during August and September.
Priest Mohit Sharma says that in addition to Sharadiya and Chaitra Navratri, a large number of devotees visit the goddess on the Ashtami Tithi of the month of Bhadrapada. It was on this day that the goddess appeared by splitting the mountain in two. Asalpur village was also settled with the blessings of Ashapura Mataji. The village is named Asalpur after Ashapura Mataji.
