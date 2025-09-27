ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Divine Abode Of Ashapura Mata In A Hilltop Cave: Devotees Climb 300 Steps To Offer Puja

Jaipur: During Sharadiya Navratri in Asalpur village, 55 kilometres from the capital city of Rajasthan - Jaipur, Mata Ashapura is worshipped in a cave on a hill. Devotees climb more than 300 steps to reach the temple nestled in the hillside and offer pujas.

Here, the Goddess's Satvik (Brahmani) form is worshipped, and sweets, along with rice and lassi (a creamy, yoghurt-based beverage), are offered.

Mata Ashapura is considered an incarnation of the Goddess Durga and, in some traditions, is also associated with Annapoorna Devi.

Ashapura Mata is the family deity for a number of communities in western India, including the Jadeja Rajputs, Chauhans, and various Sindhi and Jain communities.

Ashapura Mata In A Hilltop Cave (ETV Bharat)

During the Navratri festival, devotees often travel long distances to visit her temples, especially during the festival of Navratri, which is a period of special significance. Specific times are designated for morning and evening aarti (worship with lamps) in her temple.

Shivratan Soni, president of the Temple Seva Samiti, says that the Goddess is always kind to her devotees.

Devotees from across the country come during Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri, for whom all basic amenities are available. Food is provided for devotees coming from far and wide. Fruits are also provided for those fasting during Navratri.