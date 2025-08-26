ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Complex Reality Of Kaniyan Koothu Artists - A Graduate's Art, A Transgender's Prayers

At least 830 people from the Kaniyan community across the four districts are directly involved in this art form.

While it was originally limited to the Kaniyan community, the art's inclusion in the Tamil Nadu Government's Department of Art and Culture has led to other communities participating. In recent times, transgender individuals have also become involved, performing in the guise of women.

Traditionally, the art was performed only by the Kaniyan community, a Scheduled Caste group. Unlike other rural art forms such as Villuppattu , Melam , Karakattam , Oyilattam , and Silambattam , which require only physical effort, Kaniyan Koothu involves the artists contributing their own blood during rituals.

Kaniyan Koothu is a centuries-old folk art from the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, specifically Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari, and is performed mainly during temple festivals. It is also referred to as Kaniyan Attam and Magudattam .

So, who are these artists? What is Kaniyan Koothu ? Why are many people unaware of this art? To find out, the ETV Bharat team went to a temple festival where Kaniyan Koothu is held.

Chennai: “It takes about an hour and a half to dress up like a woman. When we dance with makeup, some people think we are real women and start chattering. They call us aside. Some have even approached us saying that they are in love,” says Kaniyan Koothu artist Surya. He is a graduate.

The Kaniyan community's origins are rooted in a legend involving Lord Shiva and the Brahmahathi dosha (in Vedic astrology, a dosha refers to an unfavourable planetary position or negative influences in a person’s life). During his affliction, a frantic dance in a crematorium led to one of Brahma's heads becoming eternally attached to his hand. When Lord Vishnu's attempt to use the celestial dancers Rambha and Urvashi to help failed, a miraculous event took place. A pearl from Shiva's salangai fell to the ground, cracked open on a rock, and from it, a boy was born. This boy offered his own blood to Shiva, finally lifting the dosha that tormented him. It is believed that those born from that boy’s lineage are the Kaniyan Community.

This powerful origin story inspires the ritual of Kaniyan Koothu. At Sudalai Madan temple festivals, performers re-enact this offering by cutting their hands and giving their blood to the Samiads.

While the dance was once performed in various family deity temples, it is now performed almost exclusively at Sudalaimadan temples. A central and visually striking element of the performance is the participation of two male dancers who cross-dress as women, wearing beautiful sarees, intricate jewellery, and bright makeup to please the divinely possessed Samiadis.

Kaniyan Koothu artist (ETV Bharat)

Andipatti Kaniyan Koothu Festival

The moment the ETV Bharat team arrived in Alangulam, a festive atmosphere enveloped the town, which sits near the village of Andipatti and 40 kilometres from Tirunelveli. Street performers and devotional music created a lively scene, with temporary stalls dedicated to Sudalai Madan adding to the spiritual energy. A key part of the spectacle was the preparation of the Kaniyan Koothu artists. Among them, two men meticulously transformed themselves into female characters, a process that captivated a group of onlookers for over an hour.

The troupe's final assembly included the lead singer (Annavi), instrumentalists, and dancers. As the magudam music filled the air, praising Sudalai Madan, the performers made their way to the temple. The most anticipated moment was the entry of the Kaniyan artists, their foot bells ringing as they moved. This entrance ignited the crowd, which responded with a flurry of excitement and whistles.

Kaniyan Koothu (ETV Bharat)

During a ritual at the Sudalai Madan temple, the Kaniyan artists danced gracefully as the possessed samiadis entered and joined their performance. While it is customary for devotees to be intimidated by the dancing samiadis, the female Kaniyan artists fearlessly held hands with them. In a ritual, a fasting male Kaniyan artist cut his hand and offered blood to the samiadis. Devotees then mixed this blood with cooked rice and fed it to the possessed individuals, whose eyes took on an aggressive intensity upon consumption.

‘They will try to misbehave with us!’

When asked about this art form, Surya, a Kaniyan Koothu artist and graduate, said, “I have been dancing as a woman for 10 years. I will have work for 6 months, and then I will not have work for the next 6 months. Then we will go for wage work. When I thought about whether it is art or work, I decided on art.”

Continuing, he said, “It takes about an hour and a half to dress up as a woman. When we dance like that, some people think we are real women and start chattering. They call us alone. Some people have even approached us, saying that they are in love.”

Regarding this, senior artist Sankarapandi, who has been involved in the art of Kaniyan for 38 years, said, “This art is very difficult for those who dress up as women. They face many obstacles in applying makeup and changing clothes. Our Kaniyan community is the community that was born from the pearl that fell from the feet of Lord Shiva. We are practising this art based on that history.”

Another artist, transgender Maya, who was dressed as a woman, said, “We are doing this work for the deity. Just like the Rhamba and Urvashi danced with Lord Shiva in Thillai, we dance in the Sudalai Madan temples. But in some places, men harass us. Especially, they misbehave while we are changing clothes.

“There was a sequence in the film Pariyerum Perumal where an artist of ours was humiliated. It indeed happens to us, too. Therefore, we should be given respect and job security,” she rued.