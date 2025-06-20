The 'Caw Caw' Call: A Daily Delight in Mangaluru's Bokkapatna

Mangaluru: In the riverside locality of Bokkapatna in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, an unusual yet heartwarming daily ritual unfolds. A flock of crows (also called a murder of crows) descends for their lunch upon hearing a gentle clang of a steel plate. As they land, the crows ‘caw caw’, fills the air with their distinctive calls.

One can witness a unique bond between the crows and a person named Jay Narayan Poojary, a staff member at the Abbakka Queen Cruise Hotel in Mangaluru.

Jay Narayan Poojary (ETV Bharat)

For the last five years, Poojary has fed crows. “Initially, just one or two crows would show up. But now, over 150 arrive daily,” said Poojary, smiling warmly. “I simply tap the plate, and they come flying in. I do this before serving lunch to our guests at the cruise hotel. It has become part of my routine.”

Every afternoon, before lunch is served at the cruise hotel, he fills a plate with rice and a bit of rasam (soup-like dish), places it outside, and taps the steel plate to signal the birds. Within moments, a swarm of crows gather and feasts, creating a spectacle that delights passersby and visitors.

Jay Narayan Poojary (ETV Bharat)

“This is not just about feeding birds,” said Ranjith, manager of Abbakka Queen Cruise. “It sends a message about living in harmony with nature. Poojary’s love and compassion have made a quiet impact.”

Poojary’s colleague, Satish, steps in to feed the crows in his absence. “We used to do this when the cruise was docked at the old port. Now we continue the same practice here in Bokkapatna,” said Satish.

Jay Narayan Poojary (ETV Bharat)

Crows are scavengers of human debris, but their numbers are decreasing. Just a few years ago, many people considered these birds noisy or pesky, but as their presence becomes increasingly rare, a newfound awareness of their vital role as natural cleaners in the ecosystem is emerging. The bond between Jay and the crows, however, highlights a relationship that goes beyond species boundaries.

Poojary's bonding with the birds has drawn comparisons with Odisha’s Kanhu Behera, who famously feeds over 200 peacocks in the forests of Cuttack district. Like Kanhu, his dedication reflects a quiet love for all living beings, turning the often-dismissed ‘caw caw’ into a song of affection and harmony.

A flock of crows (ETV Bharat)

Locals now hail his work with words of admiration and gratitude. “Hats off to him,” say many, watching the flocks gather in response to one man’s humble call.

Beyond their charming daily ritual in Bokkapatna, crows play a crucial ecological role, often undervalued in urban settings. As highly efficient scavengers, they consume various forms of organic waste that might otherwise attract pests and disease. This natural clean-up service helps maintain hygiene in human environments and prevents the proliferation of harmful bacteria and insects, thereby acting as a vital, free, and self-sustaining sanitation crew. Their presence signifies a healthy urban ecosystem capable of handling waste naturally.

Crows offer a natural form of pest control, often keeping in check populations of other birds like pigeons, which can sometimes become a nuisance. While pigeons are largely grain-eaters and can transmit diseases through their droppings, crows, as opportunistic feeders, can prey on smaller pests and their eggs, balancing urban bird populations. Embracing the presence of crows and understanding their ecological contributions can lead to more sustainable urban planning and a healthier coexistence between humans and birds.