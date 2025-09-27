ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Birdman Of Tirunelveli Gives Back To The Earth 24,000 Sparrow Nests And 50,000 Palm Seedlings

By R Manikandan

Tirunelveli: A 73-year-old retired government officer, Nellai Moorthy, has dedicated his post-retirement life to saving sparrows and planting palm seeds. Over the past seven years, he has made and distributed more than 24,000 free sparrow nests to schools and the public, while also planting nearly 50,000 palm seeds across the district.

For most people, retirement means spending time with family and enjoying a peaceful life. But Moorthy, a retired District Deputy Director from Vikramasingapuram near Papanasam, chose a different path. With a lifelong passion for nature, he decided his later years should benefit the environment and society.

Once a familiar sight in Indian homes, sparrows have become rare due to urban lifestyle changes. Concerned about this decline, Moorthy began feeding sparrows with grains like millet and sorghum every morning. Soon, flocks started visiting his home.

Nellai Moorthy with the sparrow nests (ETV Bharat)

Wanting to give them shelter, he began making birdhouses out of cardboard boxes stitched with thread. Unlike stapled boxes, these nests are safe for the birds. Each nest lasts up to four years and can house as many as 36 sparrows.