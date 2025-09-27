The Birdman Of Tirunelveli Gives Back To The Earth 24,000 Sparrow Nests And 50,000 Palm Seedlings
A retired government officer Moorthy spends R 10,000 from his pension every month on grains for birds
Published : September 27, 2025 at 4:19 PM IST
By R Manikandan
Tirunelveli: A 73-year-old retired government officer, Nellai Moorthy, has dedicated his post-retirement life to saving sparrows and planting palm seeds. Over the past seven years, he has made and distributed more than 24,000 free sparrow nests to schools and the public, while also planting nearly 50,000 palm seeds across the district.
For most people, retirement means spending time with family and enjoying a peaceful life. But Moorthy, a retired District Deputy Director from Vikramasingapuram near Papanasam, chose a different path. With a lifelong passion for nature, he decided his later years should benefit the environment and society.
Once a familiar sight in Indian homes, sparrows have become rare due to urban lifestyle changes. Concerned about this decline, Moorthy began feeding sparrows with grains like millet and sorghum every morning. Soon, flocks started visiting his home.
Wanting to give them shelter, he began making birdhouses out of cardboard boxes stitched with thread. Unlike stapled boxes, these nests are safe for the birds. Each nest lasts up to four years and can house as many as 36 sparrows.
Over the past seven years, Moorthy has distributed more than 24,000 of these nests for free of cost to school children, neighbours and villagers. He also includes awareness pamphlets urging people to protect sparrows.
Inspiring the Next Generation
Moorthy personally visits government and private schools to hand over the nests. Before distribution, he makes students take a pledge: "Protect nature, protect the environment, protect sparrows." Teachers too support his efforts, turning the project into an inspiring lesson in conservation.
Moorthy's commitment goes beyond sparrows. Believing that palm trees are crucial for water conservation, he has taken up planting palm seeds across Tirunelveli. With a target of 10,000 seeds every year, he has already planted about 50,000 seeds in ponds and water bodies over the past five years, with help from students and volunteers.
Moorthy spends up to Rs.10,000 from his pension every month on grains for birds and materials for nests. “Sparrows eat insects and protect us in return. Their chirping brings happiness to the home. Protecting them is protecting ourselves,” he says.
Through sparrow conservation and palm planting, Moorthy shows that retirement is not just about personal peace, but also about giving back to society and the earth.