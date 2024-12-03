ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Bird Suicide Valley Of Jatinga: From Mystery to Reality

(Clockwise): An arch welcoming visitors to Jatinga village in Assam; the carcass of a migratory bird; a board appealing to people to protect and welcome migratory birds to Jatinga Valley. ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: For the past five to six decades, the phenomenon of bird suicides in Jatinga has been a subject of mysterious speculation. Jatinga, located in the picturesque Dima Hasao district of Assam, Northeast India, has drawn global attention due to this peculiar occurrence. From the 70s to the 90s, it was shrouded in mystery as flocks of migratory birds were found dead in Jatinga. Various mysterious stories circulated about these bird deaths.

Some believed it was a supernatural phenomenon, while others attributed it to electromagnetic forces. This intriguing event captured the attention of ornithologists worldwide, including renowned institutions like the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS). Unravelling this mystery was a significant challenge, compounded by the deep-rooted belief in supernatural powers among the local tribal communities.

How did Jatinga become the world-famous centre of bird suicides?

Jatinga, nestled in the Dima Hasao district of Assam, is primarily a valley surrounded by hills. In the 70s and 80s, a strange phenomenon began to unfold in Jatinga. From late August to November each year, flocks of migratory birds, attracted by artificial lights in the night, would crash into the ground and die. This had a profound impact on the local populace.

Josringdao Phonglo, a local social activist involved in the conservation and protection of migratory birds in Jatinga now, shared an old local tale with ETV Bharat. He recounted, "Decades ago, villagers in Jatinga were cooking food over firewood. Suddenly, a bird fell into the fire and died. Subsequently, many birds followed suit, flying into the fire and perishing. The villagers, fearing a supernatural force, abandoned the village. This incident brought the phenomenon of bird suicides in Jatinga to light, turning it into a subject of intense mystery."

What is the Jatinga phenomenon?

The geographical location and unique characteristics of Jatinga made it special. Until the 90s, when a team of BNHS scientists and other researchers arrived to study the phenomenon, Jatinga's bird suicides were perceived as a mysterious event akin to the Bermuda Triangle, captivating the public and media alike. For many years, ornithologists and experts were unable to explain the deaths of these migratory birds, which were often termed 'bird suicides.'

In reality, migratory birds arrive in Jatinga from September to November. However, the region's foggy nights, coupled with artificial light sources from human settlements, attract these birds. As they fly from south to north direction, they are drawn to the lights and descend, colliding with trees and bamboo in the dense forests. These birds, disoriented and injured, become unable to fly and often perish. The attraction to light sources was the root cause of this phenomenon.

Why are migratory birds drawn to Jatinga?

Jatinga is a narrow valley surrounded by hills. On one side lies the Barak Valley in Assam, and on the other, the Nagaon plains. The other two sides are bordered by the rain-rich regions of Meghalaya, similar to Cherrapunji, and Manipur. Migratory birds flock to this valley during specific times of the year. But why do these birds, capable of long-distance flights, become vulnerable and succumb to light in Jatinga?

Debajit Phukan, a renowned naturalist and member of the India Birds Conservation Network (IBCN) under the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and convenor of Megamix Nauture Club, sheds light on several crucial factors. Phukan explains, "Jatinga is a narrow, low-lying valley. As the number of migratory birds increases, food scarcity becomes a problem. Weakened by hunger, these birds are unable to sustain long flights and cover short distances in this area.