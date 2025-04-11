The Bansals Of Bathinda: A Family’s Mission To Save Lives Through Blood Donation

Bathinda: “Wise people say that blood donation is the greatest gift—if a single drop can save a life, why hold back?” Here's the inspiring story of a devoted family from Bathinda, led by Birbal Bansal, who has made a significant contribution to the blood donation movement.
Birbal Bansal, who has been involved in social service for over 30 years, began the blood donation campaign in 1998. At a time when conservative thinking was widespread, he went door-to-door to create awareness and encourage people to donate blood. Despite facing opposition and even abuse in the early days, he remained committed to the cause.
Devoted to Social Service Since 1992
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Birbal Bansal shared that his journey in social work began around 1992–93. As his passion for serving society grew, he dedicated himself more wholeheartedly to the cause. His blood donation campaign gained momentum, and today, it is bearing fruit, with many people willingly joining the movement.
A Family United by a Noble Cause
What brings Birbal the greatest joy is seeing his entire family actively participate in the campaign. Birbal has donated blood 75 times till date. He recalled that during his first donation, his weight was below the minimum requirement of 45 kg, yet his determination to help others pushed him to donate.
His daughter Kajal followed in his footsteps and gained enough weight to become eligible to donate blood. His wife, Savita, takes pride in his work and actively supports the cause.
Celebrating Birthdays with Blood Donation Camps
Birbal’s son, Dushyant, began his 18th birthday by donating blood. "The first thing I did after waking up and having breakfast was donate blood," he told ETV Bharat. Till date, he has donated blood seven times and encourages his friends to donate.
Whether it's wedding anniversaries or birthdays, the Bansal family begins each celebration by organising a blood donation camp. Savita, Dushyant and Kajal have all embraced this mission, donating blood regularly.
Overcoming Myths and Spreading Awareness
Initially, the Bansals faced challenges due to public hesitation and widespread myths about blood donation. But as awareness grew and science confirmed that blood donation promotes health and reduces the risk of serious illnesses like cancer, people's attitudes began to change.
Today, thanks to Birbal Bansal’s tireless efforts, more people are stepping forward to donate blood. He believes that saving a life through blood donation is one of the noblest acts one can do.
As he says, “It gives immense satisfaction to know that a drop of our blood can bring someone back to life. That’s why blood donation is truly the greatest donation.”
