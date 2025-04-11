ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Bansals Of Bathinda: A Family’s Mission To Save Lives Through Blood Donation

Birbal Bansal and his caring family from Bathinda, who have made a big difference by regularly donating blood and inspiring others to do the same. ( Etv Bharat )

Bathinda: “Wise people say that blood donation is the greatest gift—if a single drop can save a life, why hold back?” Here's the inspiring story of a devoted family from Bathinda, led by Birbal Bansal, who has made a significant contribution to the blood donation movement.

Birbal Bansal, who has been involved in social service for over 30 years, began the blood donation campaign in 1998. At a time when conservative thinking was widespread, he went door-to-door to create awareness and encourage people to donate blood. Despite facing opposition and even abuse in the early days, he remained committed to the cause.

Devoted to Social Service Since 1992

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Birbal Bansal shared that his journey in social work began around 1992–93. As his passion for serving society grew, he dedicated himself more wholeheartedly to the cause. His blood donation campaign gained momentum, and today, it is bearing fruit, with many people willingly joining the movement.

A Family United by a Noble Cause

What brings Birbal the greatest joy is seeing his entire family actively participate in the campaign. Birbal has donated blood 75 times till date. He recalled that during his first donation, his weight was below the minimum requirement of 45 kg, yet his determination to help others pushed him to donate.

His daughter Kajal followed in his footsteps and gained enough weight to become eligible to donate blood. His wife, Savita, takes pride in his work and actively supports the cause.

Celebrating Birthdays with Blood Donation Camps