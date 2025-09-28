The Artistic Rivalry Of Tridhara And 66 Palli Durga Pujas: Ancient Art Meets Kerala Rituals
About 25 artists have come from Kerala to perform the captivating ceremonial dance of Theyyam
Kolkata: Two of the most popular Durga Puja pandals in South Kolkata are Tridhara AkalBodhan and 66 Palli. Every time, the organisers spring a surprise on each other at these two pujas. This year, too, it was no different.
In its 79th year, the idea of Tridhara AkalBodhan is 'Let's go back', that is, to return to the wonderful world of ancient art, architecture and sculpture. Similarly, the temple dance of Kerala 'Theyyam' has emerged in the Durga Puja theme of 66 Palli.
Tridhara Akalbodhan
This time, Tridhara AkalBodhan is like a bridge to a different atmosphere. Their thought is 'Let's go back' -- to return to that wonderful world of ancient art, architecture and sculpture. The form of an ancient temple has emerged in the pavilion, held by the hand of President's Award-winning artist Gaurang Quilla. Where every brick, every sculpture seems to be speaking.
On one side of the pavilion, Devadidev Mahadev is seated on a high altar. Right next to him stands an ancient-style temple. Where Goddess Durga is sitting. It is like a spiritual meeting place. Devanagari scripts, Kali idols and various sculptures are carved on the walls throughout the pavilion. The same scene as seen in hill temples, flying flags are seen here too. Even the water of the fountain is coming down the stones of the temple, which makes the environment more real and unique. As a result, the visitors will be lost in another world, in another feeling as soon as they enter the pavilion.
Artist Gaurang Quilla said, "We have seen what extraordinary sculptures were made in ancient times. Beautiful work is still done, but the beauty of that time was different. We wanted to portray that image here." The most interesting thing is that this time there is almost no use of colour anywhere except the idol. The craftsmanship of the carved sculptures is the main attraction this time.
However, it does not end here. Tridhara has put up a unique arrangement for the visitors. Aghori artists from Varanasi are performing the Shiva Tandav dance at the pavilion from September 26. They will perform live every day.
Tridhara convener Shubhjit Chakraborty said, "Every year, we keep a special surprise for the visitors. This year, there will be a Shiva Tandav performance by artists from the Aghori community at that place. This presentation is completely in line with our 'Chalo Phiri' (Let’s Go Back) idea."
66 Palli Puja
Decorated with a theme, 66 Palli, one of the traditional pujas of South Kolkata, is grabbing eyeballs. This time, 66 Palli is entering its 75th year. To make this special year memorable, one of the art forms of Kerala, Theyyam, has been brought to the pavilion. This dance art, which has been practised since ancient times in the Kasargod and Kannur districts of South India, is not only for entertainment, but is also deeply connected with the spiritual beliefs and devotion of people. In local temples, this dance is seen as a unique medium of worshipping the deity, conveying pain, blessings and messages of human life.
Theyyam is an ancient, ritualistic folk art form and a vibrant living heritage of northern Kerala. This captivating ceremonial dance is performed to worship Hindu deities, ancestral spirits, and mythological heroes, and is a blend of dance, music, mime, and devotion.
Words of prayer and pain are uttered in their voices. The glory of the mother power and the many forms of divine power emerge through the clothes and facial expressions. While the female Theyyam goddesses symbolise the gentle yet affectionate form of Parvati, the male Theyyam gods reflect the various forms of Shiva.
For this year's Puja, artist Gopal Poddar has decorated the 66-village Puja pandal inspired by the art of Theyyam. He has given the goddess a form by combining the costumes, ornaments, musical instruments, and the original tunes and colours of the dance style with the accompaniment.
About 25 artists have come from Kerala to make this special event a reality. This unique mandapam of 66-Palli has been created with their tireless work over the past three months. Every day, visitors will be able to see live performances of the Theyyam dance.
In addition to worshipping the Goddess, the Durga Puja of 66 Palli has created a unique bridge between the cultural exchange between the people of Kolkata and the culture of Kerala.
