The Artistic Rivalry Of Tridhara And 66 Palli Durga Pujas: Ancient Art Meets Kerala Rituals

Kolkata: Two of the most popular Durga Puja pandals in South Kolkata are Tridhara AkalBodhan and 66 Palli. Every time, the organisers spring a surprise on each other at these two pujas. This year, too, it was no different.

In its 79th year, the idea of ​​Tridhara AkalBodhan is 'Let's go back', that is, to return to the wonderful world of ancient art, architecture and sculpture. Similarly, the temple dance of Kerala 'Theyyam' has emerged in the Durga Puja theme of 66 Palli.

Look back to the the wonderful world of ancient art (ETv Bharat)

Tridhara Akalbodhan

This time, Tridhara AkalBodhan is like a bridge to a different atmosphere. Their thought is 'Let's go back' -- to return to that wonderful world of ancient art, architecture and sculpture. The form of an ancient temple has emerged in the pavilion, held by the hand of President's Award-winning artist Gaurang Quilla. Where every brick, every sculpture seems to be speaking.

On one side of the pavilion, Devadidev Mahadev is seated on a high altar. Right next to him stands an ancient-style temple. Where Goddess Durga is sitting. It is like a spiritual meeting place. Devanagari scripts, Kali idols and various sculptures are carved on the walls throughout the pavilion. The same scene as seen in hill temples, flying flags are seen here too. Even the water of the fountain is coming down the stones of the temple, which makes the environment more real and unique. As a result, the visitors will be lost in another world, in another feeling as soon as they enter the pavilion.

Artist Gaurang Quilla said, "We have seen what extraordinary sculptures were made in ancient times. Beautiful work is still done, but the beauty of that time was different. We wanted to portray that image here." The most interesting thing is that this time there is almost no use of colour anywhere except the idol. The craftsmanship of the carved sculptures is the main attraction this time.