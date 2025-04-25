By Virinder Thind

Ludhiana : Being ambidextrous is not everyone's cup of tea. But for Prabhjot Singh of Ludhiana, it was. He writes with both his hands, simultaneously but without compromising on the style, calligraphy or precision. And what does he write? Punjabi. The man with a distinct skill, however, has a different mission. He wants to use his skill to propagate and promote Punjabi language.

Singh was a lefty since childhood but with an intense desire to do something he started writing with the right hand. This zeal of his transformed into a mission when he wanted to do everything with the right hand as efficiently as with the right hand.

Left Or Right, The Ambidextrous Calligrapher of Ludhiana Chose To Be At The Centre Of A Mission To Keep Punjabi Alive (ETV Bharat)

“I was used to doing things mainly with my left hand, but always itching to challenge myself, I began training my right hand in 2019.” Today, he flawlessly writes in Punjabi, Hindi, English, and Urdu, with an artistic finesse. True to the saying, practice makes a man perfect, Singh mastered the art of calligraphy, particularly in Gurmukhi and Urdu scripts. "No particular reason, just that I want to keep the essence of Punjabi alive," he says.

Like many others, Covid19 changed the course of life for Singh. When he had nothing to do, he devoted time to discover his love for languages and write poetry. After the pandemic struck, Singh who used to teach since 2018, was rendered jobless. But after the lockdown was lifted, he joined an academy, where he was given the job of teaching children to interpret Sikh scripture, particularly Nitnem, in English. But that never made him happy, as something kept disturbing him and conflicting thoughts started haunting him.

“I believed our Gurus chose to write the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjabi using Gurmukhi script. I did not want to explain it in English. Because when we explain in English, the essence is lost," he explains asserting that he could not take the internal conflict and that led him to resign.

But his love for the languages did not end with his job. Currently, he is translating around 70,000 Urdu words from Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha’s ‘Mahan Kosh’ into Punjabi. He is of the opinion that a big part of Punjabi history and literature lies buried in Urdu. Ask him what does he aim to do with the languages? "Connect today’s youth with their roots, literature, and the forgotten scripts," he quickly responds.

Does he have any other mission to complete? "Yes, I want to learn Persian to understand Zafarnama—Guru Gobind Singh’s Persian epistle and also share my knowledge with a larger audience. I am actually trying to learn all the 13 languages that appear in the Guru Granth Sahib," the polyglot says.

Singh has been helping the children of Baljinder Singh, who returned to Ludhiana from France, to learn Punjabi and reconnect with their Punjabi roots. “My children were born and raised in France so they barely spoke Punjabi. But Singh started teaching them and today, they are able to write and read Punjabi fluently,” says Baljinder.

Prabhjot Singh who nurtures a desires to write with his legs one day says, "89% of people write with their right hand while 10% with their left. There is barely 1% which can write with both. I want to excel someday when I can draw with one hand and write with the other. And I also want to write with my feet.” As he concludes the conversation, he chips in, "Punjabi language is at the core of my heart. I want to work for its promotion and propagation. So I will go to any heights to achieve this."