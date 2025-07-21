Thanks To Her Daughter, Haryana's 60-YO Nishtha Suri Is Now Earning Lakhs Through Handicraft Business Venture

Faridabad: Often, people think of relaxing when they inch closer to or attain the age of retirement. But for Nishtha Suri from Faridabad in Haryana, it was time to revisit her childhood hobby. A private school teacher for nearly three decades, Nishtha quit her job just five years before retirement and started a full-fledged handicraft business that now fetches her lakhs of rupees.

As she stepped into her 60s, Nishtha, during an interview with ETV Bharat, recalls how during her school days, she used to learn handicraft work by observing her classmates make woollen mufflers, bags, caps and home decoration items. Though she liked it, she could not pursue it seriously due to her studies and later household responsibilities. But after retirement, she took it up passionately and it changed her life completely.

"My friends at school used to make many things with wool and threads. I also learned these skills on my own by watching them. But as all in my family were educated, they wanted me to focus on studies. Time passed and I got married. I started working as a teacher in a private school. Everything was going well but still I had a desire to do something different but I was not able to do it," she says.

On how it started again, Nishtha gave all credit to her daughter, saying she has been a constant support throughout. In 2019, when her daughter Sakshi's earring broke, she fixed it using her own design ideas. Her daughter was thrilled and uploaded the photo online. The post went viral, and Nishtha unexpectedly received an order for 50 similar earrings. She invested Rs 10,000 to fulfil the order and ended up earning 15 times that amount. She has never looked back since.

Encouraged by this overwhelming response, her daughter shot more videos of Nishtha's handmade items and shared those on social media. The mother-daughter duo with their viral posts became a trend on social media as orders started pouring in from across India and even from abroad.

Soon, an organisation invited Nishtha to train other women in handicraft. She accepted the offer, seeing it as a chance to nurture a long-lost passion. She began conducting workshops and has so far trained over 200 women and girls, many of whom she now teaches online.

"I had started this as a hobby. But when I got an offer from an organisation to teach this art to the women, I realised I have a second chance to do what I could not do earlier," she said.

Over time, Nishtha started crafting an array of products, including designer mufflers, bags, purses, photo frames, earrings, table mats, baby blankets and home decoration items. Her work became so popular and demanding that she eventually quit her teaching job and turned her craft into a full-time business.

Today, Nishtha works 10-12 hours daily, hand-making every item without using any machines. She ensures that each order is completed on time, even if it takes months due to the sheer volume of work. "My entire income now comes from this business," she says.

However, during the initial days, Nishtha was "mocked" by relatives and acquaintances for trying to run a "shop" at her age. She, however, did not let criticism stop her. "Only my daughter Sakshi supported me. She kept motivating me, and she is the biggest reason I am here today," Nishtha said.

With her business flourishing now, many of those who had criticised her once are full of praise. "I would be happy if the government could help. Even a little support would allow me to train more women," she said.

Sakshi is full of love and affection for her mother. "I was amazed when my mother fixed my broken earring so beautifully. I posted it online, and the response was overwhelming. That one post brought us 50 orders. And since then, she has never looked back."

Nishtha Suri has become an inspiration for many, especially those who hesitate to chase their dreams later in life. "It is never too late to start. This very moment is the right time. Go after your dreams," she says.