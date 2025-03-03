ETV Bharat / offbeat

Milking Dreams, Reaping Jobs: How A Thanda Transformed Livelihoods Into A Thriving Legacy

Ratnagiri Thanda, a small hamlet of 25 families in Telangana, has become a symbol of success with 23 of its youth securing government jobs.

Thanda residents choose dairy as a source of sustainable livelihood.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

Updated : Mar 3, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

Bhimadevarapalli: Once struggling with drought and failed crops, the families of Ratnagiri Thanda in Bhimadevarapalli Mandal, Hanumakonda district, found hope from an unexpected source - milk. Faced with an uncertain future, the elders of the Thanda decided to move beyond traditional farming and focus on dairy farming as a sustainable livelihood. This decision not only secured their financial stability but also transformed their children’s futures.

Today, this small Thanda of 25 families is a symbol of success, with 23 of its youth securing government jobs across various sectors.

The Power of Dairy Farming

Each household in Ratnagiri Thanda owns two to three dairy cattle, earning an average monthly income of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 from milk production. Over time, with government incentives, they developed essential infrastructure such as wells, boreholes, and irrigation systems, improving their agricultural yields alongside dairy farming.

This steady income allowed them to invest in their children’s education, leading to remarkable achievements with many getting government jobs and excelling in their careers: 7 teachers, 4 doctors, 4 employees each in the electricity board, banking sector, BSNL, and central services, 5 individuals in other government departments, 4 in private sector jobs and 5 awaiting government job results.

Inspiring Generations

Ratnagiri Thanda’s first government employee, Bhanothu Sarvarnaik, recalls his efforts to inspire the next generation:

"In 1989, I became the first person from our Thanda to secure a government job. During festivals, I would visit and encourage children to study hard and build their careers. Now, every year during the Teej Seethla Bhavani festival, all the youth come together to celebrate their success."

Meanwhile, Bhanothu Devusingh Naik highlights the community’s collective determination: "In our childhood, we had no water or proper agriculture. We even stopped making natu sara (country liquor) for the sake of our children's future. Instead, we invested in dairy farming, used the income for their education, and today, every household in our Thanda has a government employee."

From struggling to survive to thriving through dairy farming and education, Ratnagiri Thanda stands as a shining example of hard work, perseverance, and vision. Their story proves that a single decision can change the destiny of an entire community.

