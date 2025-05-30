ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tezpur Litchi: Assam's Century-Old Treasure Now Conquering Global Markets

By Pranab Kumar Das

‘Tezpur Litchi’, a local treasure from Assam, is now making global waves with its popularity in many countries. The juicy fruit will begin this year’s export journey for Assam as it is being shipped to London this weekend.

The litchi represents the North East region’s agricultural richness and connects it to the global markets for its juicy, sweet flesh and small seed.

One of the popular ones is Paltan Pukhuri, or ‘Lichu Pokhuri’, which is about 100 years old and was planted by the first president of the Assam Sahitya Sabha and the first chairman of Tezpur Municipality, Padmanath Gohani Baruah. Other popular varieties of litchi are grown in Porua and Na-Pam, and litchi is also exported from these places.

Assam’s favourable climate and fertile loamy soil contribute to the fruit’s exceptional taste and quality. The region produces several litchi varieties, including Bombaiya, Bilati, and Ilachi Shahi, each known for its unique taste. The price of each litchi ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 25 and increases to Rs 100 in some places.

In 2015, ‘Tezpur Litchi’ was awarded a Geographical Indicator (GI) tag to certify its unique origin and distinguish it from other varieties. It also eased its international journey and exports, which got a boost this year due to a continuing effort to promote India’s GI-tagged products internationally.