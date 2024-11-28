Textiles To Organic Farming: Bhilwara's Purva Jindal Turns Barren Land Into Profitable Venture

Bhilwara: Purva Jindal, a resident of the district, transitioned from her family’s textile business to organic farming after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the industry. Today, she earns lakhs of rupees annually through her commitment to chemical-free farming, following the principle of "living a poison-free life."

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Purva shared that she completed her MBA in Mumbai and began working in her father's textile business in 2017. However, the pandemic forced the textile industry to shut down in 2020. During this period, inspired by her family, Purva turned her focus towards organic farming.

She started by transforming 10 acres of barren land near Hamirgarh, about 22 km from Bhilwara city. Employing drip irrigation and creating vermicompost from cow dung, she also produced organic medicines from cow urine. Her farm now grows a variety of vegetables, including ladyfingers, cluster beans, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, spinach, carrot, peas, coriander, turnip and sweet potatoes adapting to seasonal changes.

Purva has also established two greenhouses to increase production. Initially cultivated two to three acres, she now utilises the entire 10 acres for organic farming, successfully growing even strawberries—an unusual crop for the region.

Online Sales and Desi Cow Ghee

Purva uses a WhatsApp group with over 1,000 members to sell her organic produce online. Customers place orders directly, and the fresh vegetables and fruits are delivered to their homes, ensuring quality better than the market.

Additionally, she rears desi cows, focusing on producing ghee rather than selling milk. Her ghee, priced at Rs 2,000 per kg, is in high demand. She has also created a kitchen package using organic produce sourced from other farmers.

Message for farmers: Purva Jindal, while giving a message to the farmers, said that chemical fertilizers may give a good yield, but in the long run it can spoil the land. She advised the farmers to adopt organic farming, in which more yield can be achieved by using manure made from cow dung and medicines made from cow urine. She believes that in the coming time, the demand for vegetables grown with chemicals will decrease as that will not only spoil the lands, but also people's health.

Zero Chemical Farming: Purva said that her farm is working on the principle of "Zero Chemical". She said, "Many consultants advised chemical spraying on our farm, but we give priority to organic farming. We have been doing organic farming since 2021 and our aim is to do organic farming throughout life." Purva said that her farm gives an annual income of 20 to 25 lakh rupees from vegetables.

