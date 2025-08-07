Terracotta Rakhis Bring Traditional Artistry To Raksha Bandhan In Bengal

Bankura: Just days ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the traditional clay craftsmanship in the Bankura district of West Bengal elevates the festive fervour in the markets with their unique Rakhis made of terracotta.

Most of these Rakhis are made meticulously by artisans of Panchmura village, which is known as the “Land of Terracotta”, as artists craft many artefacts, including Rakhis, from the region’s famed clay.

This year, the artists of the village have received an order for 2,000 terracotta Rakhis from the administration in Joypur block. Many of these Rakhis will depict the historic Gokulchand Temple, a local heritage site.

A Terracotta Rakhi depicting the historic Gokulchand Temple. (ETV Bharat)

“This work aims to highlight the ancient history of Bankura through Rakhis and connect tourists to the region’s cultural roots,” said designer Vikas Kumbhakar, who helped lead the initiative.

Terracotta, meaning “baked earth” in Latin, is made by mixing clay, straw and chaff, shaping it into various forms, drying it in the sun, and then firing it in a kiln.

The art form, especially prominent in Panchmura, has received Geographical Indication (GI) recognition and is admired both in India and abroad.

Despite the popularity and excitement, artists said they face several challenges. “The concept is new and exciting, but the monsoon is making it hard to dry the Rakhis properly,” said artist Tapas Kumbhakar.

The effort is part of a broader initiative by the Joypur Block Community Development Office and Youth Welfare Department to promote local artisans and spread messages of unity.

“Terracotta is globally recognised, and the work of Panchmura artists is exceptional. We want to support them and also promote harmony through this festival,” said the Joint Block Development Officer.

Every year, the West Bengal government hosts Raksha Bandhan celebrations across the state. This year, Bankura’s clay artists will gain the spotlight as their terracotta Rakhis will be a special feature blended into the traditional celebrations.