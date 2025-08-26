Telugu Community In Guwahati Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi At Home Away From Home

Guwahati: When people migrate in search of livelihood, they take the essence of their native villages with them. The same is the case with the Telugu community residing in Guwahati, which is hundreds of kilometres away from their villages. Keeping their culture and tradition alive, this community is celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi and subsequent rituals. In the city’s Fatasil Ambari, a 41-feet idol of Lord Ganesha, claimed to be the tallest in the entire Northeast, towers over everything as thousands continue to flock there to seek the blessings of the Lord.

It may be just a spectacle of grandeur for the passersby, but for the Telugu community, it is far more. It is a piece of home recreated in a land they have made their own. For over four decades, the Telugu Association of Assam, along with the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Youth Club, has been converting this occasion as a bridge between the two worlds stretching from Godavari to Brahmaputra.

"We may live hundreds of miles away from Andhra and Telangana, but every Ganesh Chaturthi, our hearts beat as if we are back in our villages offering prayers with our families," said K. Srinivasa Rao, the General Secretary of the Association.

The festival had humble beginnings with a small idol, a handful of families and the quiet sound of Telugu bhajans echoing through the neighbourhood. Today, it has blossomed into one of Guwahati’s grandest celebrations drawing people across communities. Children born in Assam now chant Telugu hymns as elders tell stories of their roots while the neighbours from all backgrounds gather under one pandal to share prasadam.

Secretary of the Youth Club Ch. Govinda pointed out, "This festival is not just about rituals. It is about memory, identity, and gratitude. Our children may speak Assamese at school, but when they stand before Lord Ganesha, they also learn who they are. At that moment, we are both Assamese and Telugu."

This year, the pandal is themed on Operation Sindoor and is dedicated to those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and during the military operations.

As devotional songs rise into the night sky, so too do silent prayers for the martyrs. "Lord Ganesha is the remover of obstacles. May he give peace to their souls and strength to their families," Govinda added softly. Behind the six-day spectacle, with a budget of ₹14 lakh and an expected daily footfall of over 10,000 devotees, lies the resilience of a community that has carried its traditions across borders. "We had little more than our faith. Today, when we see this towering Ganesha and hear Assamese friends joining us in singing ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’, we know our faith has flowered here,” said a community elder.

K. Srinivasa Rao disclosed that around 10,000 Telugu people live in Guwahati. "Our community is spread across Fatasil, Bhangagarh, Noonmati, Bamunimaidam, B. Baruah Road, Maligaon, Pandu, and North Guwahati. Altogether, Assam has nearly two lakh Telugu people," he said.

Tracing their journey, Rao explained that the Telugu migration to Assam began in the 1960s, largely for employment opportunities in the railways, health sector, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, and private organisations.

"Many families have now become permanent residents. My own father came to Guwahati in 1973 when I was a child. We speak Assamese, and many of our Assamese neighbours can understand Telugu. We celebrate each other’s festivals and there is mutual love and support," he said with pride.