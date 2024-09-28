ETV Bharat / offbeat

Golden Saree: Telangana Weaver’s Stunning Creation Captivates All

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Nalla Vijay Kumar, a handloom weaver from Sirisilla in Rajanna Sirisilla district, recently caught everyone's attention by making a gold saree using 200 grams of gold. Six months ago, a businessman from Hyderabad asked him to create this saree for his daughter's wedding. It took Nalla about 10 to 12 days to extract the gold and weave the saree.

Telangana is renowned for its folk arts and crafts, particularly the handloom industry. This vibrant sector has garnered numerous accolades both nationally and internationally.
Nalla Vijay Kumar, a handloom weaver from Sirisilla in Rajanna Sirisilla district in Telangana, displays a golden saree weaved by him for a businessman from Hyderabad, who ordered for his daughter's wedding (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Telangana is renowned for its folk arts and crafts, particularly the handloom industry. This vibrant sector has garnered numerous accolades both nationally and internationally. Among the talented weavers, Nalla Vijay Kumar from Sirisilla in Rajanna Sirisilla district has recently made headlines with an extraordinary creation, a gold saree that showcases the incredible skill of local weavers.

About six months ago, a businessman from Hyderabad commissioned Vijay Kumar to weave a stunning gold saree for his daughter's wedding. This intricate piece, woven on a loom, features an impressive 200 grams of gold and took Vijay 10 to 12 days to design and weave. Measuring 5.5 metres in length and 49 inches in width, the saree weighs a total of 900 grams. Completed just in time for the wedding on September 17, this saree was valued at Rs 18 lakhs. Vijay expressed immense pride in his work, reflecting on the tradition of weaving a saree with gold.

Continuing the legacy of his father, Vijay Kumar has also explored innovative designs, including a captivating 3D saree that changes colours. Crafted for the festival of Sri Ramanavami in Bhadrachalam, this unique piece measures 5.5 metres long and 48 inches wide, weighing 600 grams. The weaving took 18 days and incorporated gold, silver and red hues, costing Rs 48,000.

Vijay Kumar created other unique pieces like a matchbox saree and a ring saree, showcasing his creativity and commitment to weaving. His work not only keeps traditional weaving methods alive but also explores new ideas in modern handloom designs.

