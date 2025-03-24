ETV Bharat / offbeat

Little Boy, Mammoth Memory: Nizamabad's Viraj Bags Multiple Awards

Viraj, a three and half years old whizkid, can flawlessly recite Sanskrit slokas, English poems, names of human body parts, etc.

Nizamabad's whizkid Viraj
Nizamabad's whizkid Viraj (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 3:53 PM IST

Nizamabad: At a very tender age when most kids struggle to memorize nursery rhymes, the little boy, Viraj from Nizamabad, is surprising everyone with his extraordinary memory. Be it Sanskrit shlokas, English poems, or general knowledge, this three-and-a-half-year-old recites them effortlessly, earning him several prestigious awards in just five months.

Born on September 7, 2021, to Sridhar (Assistant Engineer, Irrigation Department) and Sravani (private teacher), Viraj hails from Bhavani Nagar Colony in the heart of Nizamabad district. What started as a fun learning activity turned into a surprising discovery of his enormous talent.

Noticing his sharp grasping power, his parents introduced him to poems, stories, and words and to their amazement, Viraj repeated everything with ease. Encouraged by his abilities, they approached several organizations that tested his skills and showered him with awards.

Place in the India Book of Records

Recognizing his incredible memory, India Book of Records officials tested him when he was just three years and two months old. Viraj flawlessly recited:

  • 16 Sanskrit shlokas
  • 14 English poems
  • 20 English words
  • Names of 15 birds, 23 animals, 13 symbols, 11 colors
  • 22 actions, 23 fruits, 24 vegetables, 20 types of vehicles
  • Names of human body parts, months, and days of the week

Impressed by his performance, they awarded him a spot in the India Book of Records.

More Accolades for Memory Champ

Viraj’s talent didn’t stop there. He continued winning awards at national and international levels:

  • Influencer Book of World Records — For reciting shlokas and answering general knowledge questions.
  • Kalam World Record — Titled as a ‘Boy with Extraordinary Memory’.
  • Super Kid Award — Honored for his exceptional memory at a young age.
  • International Star Kids Award — For showcasing outstanding memory skills.
  • TTH National Level Contest — Recognized for his talent in memory.
  • Cultural Arts Center — Secured the First Prize in a Shloka Recitation Contest.

Parents Beaming with Pride

The kid's parents, Sridhar and Sravani, say they never imagined their son’s casual recitations would one day fetch him national-level recognition. “We just wanted him to learn joyfully. But his memory power stunned us. Now, watching him achieve so much at this age makes us proud,” they shared. Viraj’s journey is a perfect example of how early recognition and nurturing of talent can shape little boys into shining stars.

