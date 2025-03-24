ETV Bharat / offbeat

Little Boy, Mammoth Memory: Nizamabad's Viraj Bags Multiple Awards

Nizamabad: At a very tender age when most kids struggle to memorize nursery rhymes, the little boy, Viraj from Nizamabad, is surprising everyone with his extraordinary memory. Be it Sanskrit shlokas, English poems, or general knowledge, this three-and-a-half-year-old recites them effortlessly, earning him several prestigious awards in just five months.

Born on September 7, 2021, to Sridhar (Assistant Engineer, Irrigation Department) and Sravani (private teacher), Viraj hails from Bhavani Nagar Colony in the heart of Nizamabad district. What started as a fun learning activity turned into a surprising discovery of his enormous talent.

Noticing his sharp grasping power, his parents introduced him to poems, stories, and words and to their amazement, Viraj repeated everything with ease. Encouraged by his abilities, they approached several organizations that tested his skills and showered him with awards.

Place in the India Book of Records

Recognizing his incredible memory, India Book of Records officials tested him when he was just three years and two months old. Viraj flawlessly recited: