Telangana: Students of Bandanakal School Publish Story Compilation Book

Mustabad: In a heartwarming initiative, the students of Bandanakal School in Telangana's Mustabad mandal have turned storytellers, penning down their creativity and life lessons into a published book.

The stories written by the students have been compiled into a book. The school has 122 students, and with the initiative of Headmaster Rajkumar, along with Telugu teachers Ramulu Nayak and Venkatagopalachari, the children have been encouraged and trained to write stories. Out of them, 23 students have excelled by writing stories on different themes.

The collection includes stories titled Honesty, Repentance, Mango Grove, Opportunity, Bad Idea, Best Daughter-in-law, Few Days, Mother’s Words, Forgiveness, Mallamma, Change, Nature’s Help, Gunapatam, Opening Eyes, Responsibility, Inspiration, Clever Boy, Sugarcane Thieves, Changed Mind, Cuckoo Song, Family, Friendship, and For Change. All these stories have now been compiled into a book.

Earlier, in 2014, a book titled Jamapandla Kathalu (Stories of Guava), written by the students of that time, was published and reached readers across two states.

Ramya, a tenth-grade student, said, “I got an idea while observing the incidents in our classroom every day. When good friends are together, some people try to separate them. But teachers always remind us that friends should study together and support each other. Friendship that helps in times of trouble is a great value. To highlight this, I wrote a story called Friendship, which was included in our book.”