Telangana Scientist Bhargavi Receives Innovation Award for Revolutionising Agriculture

Sangareddy: In a remarkable display of innovation and dedication, Bhargavi, a young scientist working at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Tuniki village of Medak district, was honoured with the Village Innovation Award on Republic Day. Bhargavi, a participant in the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) programme, is making significant strides in agriculture, particularly in cultivating small grains with a focus on promoting healthy eating habits.

The TSIC programme, launched by the State government to identify and support talented individuals, aligns with the Centre's declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sweet Grains. Bhargavi seized the opportunity, cultivating sweetcorns in an innovative manner, earning herself the title of Best Innovator for 2023 in the Cultivation of Pulses.

What sets Bhargavi apart is her holistic approach to agriculture, emphasising not only the cultivation of crops, but also the preparation of nutritious food without using cooking oils. Leveraging solar dryer technology, she ensures the quality and taste of the products while creating diverse offerings such as snacks, pulses and greens.

Bhargavi advocates for health-conscious living, citing the nutritional benefits of the small grains she cultivates. Her produce, high in fibre, is believed to aid in controlling blood pressure and managing weight. In a proactive move to contribute to community health, Bhargavi distributed nutrient-rich food prepared at Krishi Vigyan Kendra free of cost for three months, specifically targeting growing children.

Notably, Bhargavi is committed to sustainable and chemical-free agriculture at the Krishi Science Centre. She actively shares her expertise with local farmers, distributing seeds like Rajpuri and providing crops such as Kusuma and groundnut oils. Additionally, Bhargavi collaborates with AG Biotech to produce natural soaps from the red aloe vera variety, gaining popularity for being chemical-free.

Beyond her agricultural pursuits, Bhargavi also expressed a passion for empowering women in agriculture. Through initiatives like Krishi Vigyan Kendra and programmes like TSIC, she envisions a future where women play a pivotal role in shaping the agricultural landscape.

On Republic Day, Bhargavi received not only the prestigious Village Innovation Award, but also numerous accolades, reflecting her tireless efforts and commitment to advancing innovation, health and the role of women in agriculture. As her vision unfolds, it is expected that programmes like TSIC will provide further momentum to empower women in the field of agriculture.