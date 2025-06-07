Jangaon's Lone Women Farmers Prove Their Resolve And Resilience In A Male-Dominated Field

Jangaon: They are silently leading by example in the green fields of Jangaon district, Telangana. These lone women farmers have been demonstrating every day that they are no less than men in strength, resilience, and innovation in a work-intensive field like agriculture. Many women, some widowed and others supporting their families alongside their husbands, are taking complete charge of agricultural activities and emerging as inspiring examples in their communities.

Lakawat Kamalamma of AB (Shankar) Thanda in Jafargarh mandal, who has been farming since childhood, has proved her ability to manage the farm single-handedly. After losing her husband Yakub Nayak 13 years ago, she took charge of their 15-acre farmland while raising a son and a daughter. From ploughing with bullocks and tractors to sowing, spraying pesticides, and harvesting, Kamalamma handles it all. Her commitment to crop rotation has helped her maintain sustainable yields, making her a role model for fellow women in the region.

Sowing Hope In Farmlands

Mukkera Kavitha, a resident of the Ganugupahad village of Janagama mandal, faced a turning point when her husband Ravi Kumar died a decade ago. With two children to support, she turned to agriculture with quiet determination. On their four-acre field, she cultivates paddy every season, consistently outperforming neighbouring farms in yield. Her hard work not only supports her family but also funds her children’s education.

Breaking Barriers With Innovation

For the past 15 years, Banuka Lakshmi of Shamirpet has been cultivating male and female rice seeds innovatively on her two-acre farm after her husband Yadagiri passed away 30 years ago. Her approach yields profits of ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh per acre after expenses. Beyond securing her family’s livelihood, she successfully got her daughter married and helped her son settle in life, all through the power of her hands and heart. These women farmers of Jangaon are not just breaking barriers, they're planting seeds of change.

Cultivating Dreams, Supporting Family

Kodakandla Swarna of Shamirpet in Jangaon mandal manages both home and farm with equal grace. While her husband Naresh works in a private company, Swarna cultivates a variety of leafy greens and flowers, spinach, lettuce, chukkakura, kale, fenugreek, mint, coriander, ball flowers and kanakambaram on their three acres. With a daily income of Rs 400–Rs 500, she plays a vital role in her family's financial stability.