Telangana: Government School Turns Into Train-themed Institution To Make Children Adventurous

Rajanna Sircilla: A government school in Telangana's Kandikatkur village has turned into a captivating train-themed institution. In the Rajanna Sircilla district without railway services, the school building has been painted to resemble a stationary train to provide a fresh makeover aimed at increasing student enrollment.

Ravinder Reddy, the school principal, said, "I joined this school as a teacher in July month, when I joined this school it was not like this." "To increase the student numbers in school, we decided to improve our school premises and paint walls with beautiful colours and with a train school theme," the principal added.

Raju, a teacher, said, "So, we along with great Headmaster Sir Mr Badham Ravindar, the parents and the villagers with the help of them we created a train theme painting to our school to attract the children and to improve the quality of the education system in our school."

The principal anticipates a rise in student enrollment in the upcoming academic year after receiving responses from a significant number of locals. He also said that the lively design has not only brightened the school’s appearance but also ignited a sense of excitement among the students. Reddy further said, "After painting this school with a train theme, many students who are going to private school are now planning to join our school, and also parents are showing interest in sending their children to send to our government school".

Seema Bindu, a student, said, "I am studying in 5th class, my school is beautiful and colourful. I thank my respected dignitaries for making our school beautiful and colourful. Every day I and my friends come to school because we want to spend more time on my train like school." The teachers at the school are hopeful that the unique theme will spark interest among local children and encourage them to take a greater interest in academics.