Telangana Couple Sets Up Library At Home For Competitive Exam Aspirants

Khammam: Challenges are part of life. But only a few turn their victories into a guiding light for others. A couple from Telangana's Khammam are such persons who helped scores of competitive examination aspirants from rural areas by setting up a library.

Named Parupalli Satyanarayana Pustaka Pustakalayam, the library was inaugurated in the house of retired teacher Parupalli Ajay Kumar and Chava Durga Bhawani, principal of Khammam NNSPI Government High School. The library was set up in memory of Ajay's father, Parupalli Satyanarayana, reflecting the family's belief that knowledge shared is knowledge multiplied.

Since then, the couple has invested lakhs of rupees in the collection, which stands at 67,000 books, covering diverse subjects needed for competitive examinations. They regularly update the collection in line with changes in the syllabus, ensuring students always have access to the latest resources.

The couple did not stop at collecting books alone but have installed drinking water, fans, WiFi, and toilet facilities for the convenience of aspirants. The library's maintenance alone costs around Rs 20,000 every month, shouldered by the couple.