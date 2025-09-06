Telangana Couple Sets Up Library At Home For Competitive Exam Aspirants

Retired teacher Parupalli Ajay Kumar and Chava Durga Bhawani, principal of Khammam NNSPI Government High School, have collected 67,000 books per change in the syllabus.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 6:40 PM IST
Khammam: Challenges are part of life. But only a few turn their victories into a guiding light for others. A couple from Telangana's Khammam are such persons who helped scores of competitive examination aspirants from rural areas by setting up a library.
Named Parupalli Satyanarayana Pustaka Pustakalayam, the library was inaugurated in the house of retired teacher Parupalli Ajay Kumar and Chava Durga Bhawani, principal of Khammam NNSPI Government High School. The library was set up in memory of Ajay's father, Parupalli Satyanarayana, reflecting the family's belief that knowledge shared is knowledge multiplied.
Since then, the couple has invested lakhs of rupees in the collection, which stands at 67,000 books, covering diverse subjects needed for competitive examinations. They regularly update the collection in line with changes in the syllabus, ensuring students always have access to the latest resources.
The couple did not stop at collecting books alone but have installed drinking water, fans, WiFi, and toilet facilities for the convenience of aspirants. The library's maintenance alone costs around Rs 20,000 every month, shouldered by the couple.
Aspirants from Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts frequent the library, which over time has grown into a hub of ambition and hard work. The results speak for themselves, as nearly 70 students who studied here have secured jobs as teachers, assistant engineers, constables, and Group-IV employees.
For Ajay and Durga, this initiative is more than charity. It is a mission to empower rural youth and bridge the resource gap they often face. Their story is a reminder that true philanthropy lies not only in donating money but also in creating opportunities that can transform lives.
As hundreds of students continue to walk into this library each day, the pages they turn are also turning a new chapter in their lives, one of hope, achievement, and inspiration.
