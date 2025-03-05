Meet Rhino Friend Suhan, A Guwahati Teenager Who Has Forged A Bond With Assam’s Pride

By Anup Sharma

Guwahati: Seven-year-old Suhan Mallick was heartbroken when he saw a news on television about an orphaned rhino calf, left alone after its mother got washed away in the floods of 2016. That the calf, later named Shanti by forest officials, was taken to Assam State Zoo for rehabilitation is a different story but the incident gave birth to a tiny conservationist who, even at a tender age, fell in love with the tonne-load and thick-skinned ungulate.

After the day he saw the orphaned calf, he kept weeping for days and kept asking his parents questions on what happens to orphaned rhinos? Who looks after them? Given his curiosity-turned-concern, his parents, took him to the Assam State Zoo to meet Shanti. That visit changed his life and gave him a purpose - to do something for the preservation and conservation of the rhinos, the pride of Assam.

Suhan met President Droupadi Murmu recently as part of his campaign to save and protect one of the five extant species (ETV Bharat)

Reminiscing about his connect with the rhinos, Suhan says “As a kid, the rescue visuals of the rhino calf disturbed me for days. I am thankful that my parents understood my concern and took me to meet Shanti. Since then, I have decided to do whatever I can to save the species. And my work primarily is to create awareness for which I visit schools and colleges and other educational institutions and speak to the children.”

Now 16-year-old, Suhan has been not only spreading awareness about conservation of the rhinos and other wildlife in Assam for last nine years, but holding awareness campaign across the state. He has taken up the cudgels to strengthen the fight against poaching and voiced concerns for stringent laws against the wildlife criminals.

Suhan with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat)

Suhan’s campaign assumes significance at a time when Assam had seen killing of 239 one-horned rhinos between 2001 and 2016 and most of it was in the Kaziranga National Park alone.

His efforts in the direction have garnered appreciation from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu among others. Last year, Suhan met President Droupadi Murmu as part of his campaign to save and protect rhinos, one of the five extant species of ungulates.

Suhan appeared for his Class 10 board examination this year. He was assigned a stall at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit where he put up signage and posters about one-horned rhinos so that he can spread the word among the foreign delegates.

Suhan spreading awareness on rhino conservation in schools of Assam (ETV Bharat)

Supported by parents, Suhan has so far held 150 to 200 awareness camps across the state. He was also conferred the title 'Rhino Friend' by the Assam government for his tireless efforts in conserving the species.

“I have been accompanying Suhan wherever he goes to spread awareness. He has taken it as a mission to spread awareness about the rhinos and other wildlife species. We feel proud that he has thought of a purpose not many can think of at his age,” said Suhan’s father Mafijul Mallick, a businessman in Guwahati.

Suhan with Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu (ETV Bharat)

He however, feels that some patronage from the government would help carry forward the child's mission. The father-son duo plans to visit other states for spreading awareness.

Meet Rhino Friend Suhan, A Guwahati Teenager Who Has Forged A Bond With Assam’s Pride (ETV Bharat)

"Suhan is an example. He has a large heart for the wild animals and loves them unconditionally," says Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, a prominent conservation biologist and founder of Aaranyak, a leading wildlife non-governmental organisation based in Guwahati. Talukdar is also a member of the Asian Rhino Specialist Group of the IUCN and a member of the National Board of Wildlife under the Government of India.

Happy with the work Suhan has been carrying forward, Director of Kaziranga National Park Dr. Sonali Ghosh, in a letter complimented him stating, "I am pleased to learn that you are actively advocating against rhino poaching and raising awareness about global warming. Your efforts in spreading this crucial message among students in school, colleagues and other institutions and the general public are truly commendable. At this young age your dedication and enthusiasm towards this noble cause are inspiring."