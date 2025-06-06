Techie by Profession, Artist by Passion: Meet Priyanka Baride, the Kuchipudi Dancer Carrying Indian Culture Across Borders

Hyderabad: In an age when most people juggle between careers and personal lives, Priyanka Baride has crafted a beautiful balance blending her tech job with her deep-rooted passion for Kuchipudi dance, painting, writing, and teaching. A software employee by profession, Priyanka has turned her love for art into a lifelong mission one that promotes Indian culture and spirituality across the world.

A Journey Rooted in Culture

“If you truly set your heart on something, there’s nothing you can’t achieve,” says Priyanka, who began learning Kuchipudi in childhood while pursuing her formal education. After completing a Bachelor’s in Electronics and Communication Engineering, she earned an MA in Kuchipudi from Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, where she bagged a gold medal. After this, she received an honorary doctorate from Banasthali Vidyapeeth, Rajasthan.

She believes that art offers a unique identity and a chance to connect with the divine. “Through dance, we remember God. Art is not just performance, it’s devotion,” she says.

Taking Indian Dance to Global Audiences

Priyanka has performed hundreds of Kuchipudi shows, both for Indian audiences and for international delegates. She says she puts extra care into performances when foreign guests are present, hoping they leave with a deeper understanding of Indian culture and traditions.

Her solo piece Ekam Arthanariswaram, she says, taught her a lot, not just as a performer but as a person.

Today, she teaches Kuchipudi online to students across six countries, and many of them have gone on to earn accolades of their own. “When I teach as a friend, they learn with joy,” she adds.

A Family of Artists

Her passion for art runs in the family too. Her younger sister Shambhavi Baride, an emerging Kuchipudi dancer herself, manages the training center in Priyanka’s absence. “She’s more than just a sibling, she’s my partner in preserving and spreading this art,” says Priyanka proudly.

A Proud Legacy

Her parents, Padmakar and Chandrika Baride, beam with pride. “Discipline, dedication, and devotion, these have brought Priyanka to this stage,” they share. As a teacher, performer, and cultural ambassador, Priyanka has not only earned awards but also groomed a new generation of artists. In her own words, “I feel like a mother of art, not just living the tradition, but passing it forward.”