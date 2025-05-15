Teaching Without Eyes, Leading With Vision: The Story Of Ranchi’s History Professor Mohit Lal

Ranchi (Jharkhand): The modern history class in Ranchi University opens up the eyes of the students not just through books but through Assistant Professor Mohit Lal who brings alive the yesteryear chapters with eye-opening imagery, clarity and brilliance. Coming from someone who is visually challenged, it has been nothing short of stark resolve to prove that nothing is impossible if one has the guts and determination to succeed.

Professor Lal's memory is exceptionally strong and whatever he hears once, gets recorded in his mind forever. He not only uses books to teach but also gives life examples in his class. For someone who believes problems are a mental process, Mohit says, “Everyone faces difficulties. Some of you can see, others cannot. Eyes can never be the only window to learn, there are many other ways. Everyone faces tough times and so did I."

On his photographic memory, Professor Lal says, “Whatever I hear once, it stays with me." And his students vouch for this claim.

Born with normal eyesight, Professor Lal's world changed after his father, a government employee, was transferred to Himachal Pradesh and his family moved with him. There he was affected with blood dysentery, followed by typhoid, and then a reaction to medication. All of it combined and he lost his eyesight.

“My father got me the best of treatment for four to five years. But it was in 1981, the doctors confirmed that my vision will not. So without any further delay, I accepted it as my fate and decided to defeat it by rewriting my life story. I began to study,” he recalls.

He got admission into St. Michael Blind School in Ranchi and studied through Braille. After completing matriculation in 1985, he pursued higher education at St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi and later earned a law degree, cleared the NET, and in 2021, completed PhD in History.

He started teaching in Dhanbad in 2021 and then moved to SS Memorial College under Ranchi University, and finally to the Postgraduate Department in 2022. For his students and peers, he is a man who has proved that nothing can deter if you are mentally strong.

“He was stripped off his eyesight but look at his talent, the way he has laid a path despite challenges," says fellow professor Sanjeev Lochan. “His memory and focus being extraordinary, he leaves no opportunity to impress upon anyone he speaks to. An avowed learner and teacher, he turns every moment into an opportunity,” adds Professor Sanjeev.

Professor Lal is known as one of those faculty members who finishes the syllabus early, ensures revisions are done, and stands by his students. As a mentor, he leads by example and even though he cannot see, he gets to know what students do in the classroom and understands their silence as well as boisterous laughter.

“Sir may not be able to see through his eyes, but he has an eye in the heart. More than history he teaches us how to live,” his students say.

He leads a normal with wife and children. He is not dependent on anyone for any of his chores, rather offers help to others. During leisure, he enjoys listening to music.