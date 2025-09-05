Teaching Deep In The Woods For 28 Years, Visiting Home Only On Sundays

ETV Bharat / offbeat

“There were two Marathi teachers then. It was an entirely Marathi town. I couldn't speak Marathi at all. I spoke to everyone in Kannada and introduced myself. I gave chocolates to the children. Later, I returned to my village that day, and the service that started on Monday has continued continuously for 28 years,” he said, while talking about his teaching career.

“I was appointed as a teacher here on January 6, 1997. I did not even know where this village was. A person from our village was a PWD contractor in this area. We walked about 12 km from Chikale with him. We reached Amagaon at 4 pm,” he recalled.

While on the one hand, he is providing education to the children, on the other hand, Ningappa is a voice for the problems of this village. He works as a link between the government and the villagers. Whatever problem there is in the village, he solves it himself. He is working hard to provide basic amenities, including drinking water. Whatever problem there is in the village, he solves it himself. Now, Amagaon, which falls under the jurisdiction of Amate Gram Panchayat, has one member, and under his leadership, he has been elected unopposed many times.

Ningappa had started his career at this school and will probably retire here after serving in the dense forest town for the past 28 years. The 55-year-old teacher goes home once a week, as he spends more days in this forest than with his family.

On Teachers’ Day, villagers hug him and touch his feet in gratitude for guiding their generations and fighting quietly for necessities. Amagaon has no network, no bus connection, and receives very high rainfall. The small village with 80 houses and a population of 565 is one of the remotest villages of Karnataka.

Belagavi: For most teachers, a rural posting seems like a punishment which they usually avoid. But for Ningappa Balekundrigi, it has become a symbol of dedication and a lifetime of service.

Balekundrigi said if he gets transferred from the village, it will be difficult for a new teacher to come here, as everyone needs convenience. “Some people are from the city and look after the nearby school. The people of Amagaon are very good and innocent. They have built a house for me here for free. They used to come all the way to Chikale Cross and take me. They respect and love me a lot. So, I have not decided to transfer anywhere else. I have never applied for a transfer. The government has not transferred me either,” he said.

He said he goes to his native village only on Saturdays and holidays. Till 2017, he would walk from his home to reach Amagaon, but now, he travels by bike and brings enough cooking materials on my bike once a week to prepare a hot meal.

“I don’t walk now, as there is a threat of wild animals, including tigers, leopards, bears, and wild boars. Once, I was bitten by a snake at night while sleeping. Later in the morning, all the villagers gathered and took me to the hospital and saved my life. Also, I have fallen and injured myself many times while riding my bike. Despite all this, I have not left this village,” he said.

Nowadays, people here go to work in hotels and other places because it is close to Goa. Most students do not pursue higher education because they get good salaries. 90% of the people of this village have chosen Goa for work. Earlier, there was only a school for classes 1 to 4. Then there were 80 students. However, now there are only 14 children from classes 1 to 7. There are five children in the Anganwadi. There is one student in class 1, six in class 2, four in class 4, two in class 5, and only one student in class 7, and there are no students in classes 3 and 6. Since it is located in the forest, no one gives girls to the youth of this village. So, they got married and started living in Goa. Their children are going to school there. Due to this, the number of children here is decreasing year by year.

Teaching Deep In The Woods For 28 Years, Visiting Home Only On Sundays (ETV Bharat)

Support from wife and children

We have a rented house in Vadagavi, Belagavi. My wife, Ratna, and two children live there. Son Sridhar has completed his MA, while daughter Purnima is studying for her MSc at the University of Mysore. My wife and two children are very proud of me. They cooperate with me because I am providing educational services to the children of the forest.

The nature here makes you forget about urban life: Amagaon village is 53 km from Belgaum. There is a dirt road 7 km from Chikale village. It is difficult to travel on this road during the rainy season. You have to walk through dense forests. Apart from the fact that there is no network in the Amazon, many people are captivated by the natural beauty there. There is a lush green forest and a good atmosphere around.

This is the village of Amagaon, which receives the highest rainfall in the state. The village was only connected to electricity 13 years ago. Due to the heavy fall of trees and plants during the rainy season, the people of the village have to spend the night under the light of a chimney lamp for three months. However, the villagers of Amagaon are the only ones who are living without connection to the world, even in today's digital age.

After completing 7th grade here, they have to go to Jamboti, Khanapura, and Belgaum for further education. Girls in particular are very few in getting further education. However, teacher Ningappa is encouraging talented children to join the hostel and study. Vaibhavi Vitthal Gawade of Amagaon village secured first place in SSLC from Adarsh ​​High School in Belgaum, while a student named Tara Rani from PUC Khanapura secured first place in PU College. She is currently studying in her second year at Maratha Mandal Degree College. A young man from the village, Sagar Gawade, has joined the Indian Army. Five or six people have completed their degrees. Currently, two female students and four male students are studying for their degrees in Khanapura.

Teaching Deep In The Woods For 28 Years, Visiting Home Only On Sundays (ETV Bharat)

Appreciation from villagers

Guest teacher Rupesh Balaji said, “No teacher would want to be in our village. However, this teacher has been teaching children for the last 28 years. He has helped many people financially. He has also saved people's lives by providing treatment when there is an emergency health problem. That is why the entire village loves him.”

“Seven years ago, our village didn't even have a dirt road. Back then, these teachers would walk about 12 km through the forest to teach us. They are the reason we learnt Kannada. In addition to educating us, they have solved many problems in the village. Their contribution to providing electricity, roads, and basic amenities in the village is immense,” said villager Vijaya Gawade, who is also an alumnus.

Another villager, Govind Gadkari, said, “There is no proper road to reach the village from the main road. There is no mobile network. There is no electricity for three months during the rainy season. This guru took us to the district collector about these problems in our village. Also, if we get sick, he gives us pills and medicine and treats us.”