Teachers' Day Special: Kerala Teacher Unnikrishnan A Beacon Of Hope As Wayanad Recovers From Devastating Landslides

Wayanad (Kerala): As heavy rains pounded Kerala in late July, Unnikrishnan, affectionately known as Unni Mash (Teacher), posted at the at the Vellarimala School in Wayanad, had suffered personal grief: His mother’s elder sister had passed away, prompting him to return home briefly. It was during this difficult time that a new disaster struck: the horrific landslides that devastated the area, including the school.

Upon learning about the disaster, Unnikrishnan immediately rushed to the site to assess the damage and provide support. Despite his personal loss and the dire circumstances, he was driven by his commitment to his students and the school. His swift action and steadfast resolve exemplify his extraordinary dedication to his community and his unwavering commitment to education, even amidst the most challenging situations.

Prior to the disaster, a new two-story building was constructed for the school symbolizing a new beginning for the institution. However, Unnikrishnan’s commitment was tested once again when disaster struck. Heavy rains and subsequent landslides devastated the area, including the school. Despite the heartbreak of seeing his students in distress and the damage to the school, Unnikrishnan remained resolute.

Even after the disaster, when faced with the ruins of his school and the suffering of his students, Unnikrishnan’s determination shone through. He immediately began working to relocate the school and ensure that education continued. The school was temporarily set up in Meppadi School, where Unnikrishnan continued his mission with renewed vigor.

Unnikrishnan's story is one of unwavering dedication and resilience in the face of adversity.

For 18 years, Unnikrishnan has been an integral part of Churalmala, Vellarmala Government School, a remote institution nestled amid tea plantations, rivers, forests, and mountains. Despite the challenging conditions, including limited transportation and inadequate resources, Unnikrishnan's commitment to education never wavered.

Unnikrishnan's journey began after he passed the PSC exam in 2006 and secured a position at Vellarmala Government School, a place where few remained long due to its isolation. His dedication extended beyond his role as a Malayalam teacher; he often filled in for absent colleagues, teaching subjects like math and physics, and earning the respect and affection of both students and locals.

His devotion to the community became especially evident during a tragic landslide in Puthumala five years ago. Unnikrishnan took it upon himself to ensure that the affected children could still participate in state school arts festivals, even organizing transportation to bring them to Kanhangad, Kasaragod district.

Unnikrishnan and his two colleagues were living in a makeshift shelter near the school, constructed with sheets of paper, due to the precarious conditions following recent heavy rains. Just two weeks prior, in response to safety concerns, the school had relocated to this temporary building.

Unnikrishnan’s story is a testament to his extraordinary commitment to education and his profound impact on his students and community. His unwavering love and dedication have helped transform Vellarimala School from a struggling institution into a beacon of hope and learning, embodying the spirit of resilience and compassion in the face of adversity.