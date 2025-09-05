Teachers' Day 2025: Seven Educators Turn Angels, Transform Lives Of 300 Underprivileged Children In Uttarakhand

Ramnagar: In Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, a small effort by seven teachers has changed the lives of hundreds of underprivileged children. For years, these children from labourer families spent their days picking garbage or doing daily wage work with their parents. But in just four years, the teachers have helped more than 300 children step into classrooms and dream of a better future.

In 2020, when the Kosi River swelled, several teachers from Ramnagar went to witness the situation. There, they saw labourer families struggling to save their huts from the flooding waters. What disturbed the teachers most was the sight of small children working alongside their parents, carrying sand and gravel instead of books.

Children enrolled in evening schools in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

That moment left a deep impression on their minds. Seven teachers, Navendu Mathpal, Professor Girish Chandra Pant, Professor DN Joshi, Nandram Arya, Subhash Gola, Balkrishna Chandra, and Jeetpal Kathait, resolved to change the fate of these kids. They decided that while they would continue teaching in their schools and colleges during the day, they would run free classes for children of labourers and marginalised families in the evening.

Teachers said that the beginning was far from easy. Parents from labourer families did not welcome the idea. They argued that children's contribution to labour meant more income for the family. Education, they believed, was a waste of time and money.

But the teachers did not give up. They visited the families repeatedly, explaining that only education could secure their children's future. Slowly, parents began to agree. Thus, the foundation of the Jyotibha Phule Evening School was laid.

Initially, classes started at three centres, Puchdi, Patrani in Ramnagar, and Haldwani. The name of the school was chosen in memory of social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, who 150 years ago championed education for deprived communities. Savitribai Phule is also remembered as India's first female teacher. The teachers bore the expenses for books, notebooks, uniforms, and other materials themselves. With time, people who wanted to help in this also stepped forward and started donating.

Navendu Mathpal, considered the driving force behind the initiative, said, "Initially, the first three months were extremely tough. Parents did not welcome this decision. They were reluctant, but today more than 300 children are learning, and nearly 200 have taken admission in nearby government schools."

Beyond academics, the teachers also involve children in cultural and creative activities such as theatre, films, and bird watching. Mathpal said, "We want children to get exposure to different aspects of life, not just classroom lessons."

For parents, the change was eye-opening. Gaura Devi, whose children study at the evening school, admitted that the teachers helped them understand the importance of education. He said, "Earlier, we did not understand the importance of education and kept our children at work. The teachers made us aware. Now my children can read and write."

Bhup Singh, a labourer, said, "We are uneducated and did not realise what education means. These teachers explained patiently. They guided us very well. Today, my children go to school. For us, they are like angels." Similarly, Rinki, another parent, said, "We could not afford school fees. This evening school is a blessing. Our children are not just studying but also taking part in different programmes."

The mission has also inspired young people to contribute. Sumit, an MSc student, now volunteers as a teacher in the evening school. "Most children here are from labourer or rag picker families. Earlier, they were deprived of education, but today, they are coming to school regularly," he said.

The campaign has also drawn praise from social workers. Narendra Sharma, a local activist, said, "On Teachers' Day, the work of these teachers truly reflects the meaning of being a teacher. Many times, they even offered parents compensation for the income their children would have earned as labourers, just so the kids could study. Their dedication deserves a salute."

In just four years, the evening school has brought a significant change. Over 300 children are now studying at Jyotibha Phule Evening School, and 200 of them are enrolled in regular government schools. Parents who once resisted education now encourage their children to study and dream of a better future.

On Teachers' Day, this story carries a larger message beyond Ramnagar. Across India, many children remain out of school due to poverty and a lack of resources. But the initiative of these seven teachers proves that with time, patience, dedication and hard work, no child has to be deprived of education. These seven teachers changed the lives of hundreds of children and taught them to dream big.