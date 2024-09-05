Teacher Who Taught The Army And Navy Chiefs, The Story Of Dr Radhakant Shukla

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Dr. Radhakant Shukla, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and a retired teacher from Sainik School in Rewat in Madhya Pradesh, is one of those teachers, many of whose students are now serving in top positions in the country. Among these students are two individuals from the Vindhya region who are contributing to the country's pride by protecting its soil: Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy and Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army

Dr Radhakant Shukla, who was honoured by the country with the National Teacher Award in 2003 worked as a teacher at a Sainik School in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Dr Radhakant Shukla shared his memories with ETV Bharat.

Dr Radhakant Shukla expressed that he had the privilege of teaching at a school where not just talented, but also disciplined and duty-bound students arrived with a keen enthusiasm to achieve something. Sainik Schools across the country host various competitions to foster the holistic development of students in fields such as intellectual, physical, mental, sensory, cultural, and spiritual domains. These activities enable the students to experience comprehensive growth with the guidance of their teachers, Dr. Shukla highlighted that the students who graduate from Sainik Schools excel in diverse fields and bring pride not only to the school but also to society and the nation.

Dr Radhakant Shukla mentioned that two students he taught while working as a teacher at Sainik School, Rewa, are currently holding top positions in the country. He feels fortunate that two students from the same batch of the same school, General Upendra Dwivedi and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, are now commanding the country's Army and Navy. Dr Radhakant also said that both came from ordinary families and studied at the school from 5th to 12th grade.

Upendra Dwivedi, a former Lieutenant General in the Indian Army and a resident of Mudila village in Garh, Rewa district, is currently serving as the Chief of Army Staff. Dinesh Tripathi, a resident of Mahudra village in Rampur Baghelan, Satna district is the Chief of Navy.

"It is my prayer to God that such talented individuals continue to serve the country and contribute in a way that ensures our name and the nation's name are recorded in history", he added.

He received primary and secondary education from Raja Manda village in Prayagraj. After completing his higher education at Prayagraj University, he moved to Rewa in 1976 and was assigned as a teacher at Sainik School. He served at Sainik School Rewa for 32 years, retiring in 2008. In 2003, APJ Kalam honoured Radhakant Shukla with the National Teacher Award.