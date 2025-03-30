Tarkulha Devi Temple Draws Devotees For Chaitra Ramnavami, Honouring India's Freedom Fighter

Gorakhpur: A large number of devotees are thronging the Tarkulha Devi Temple here in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Chaitra Ramnavami, which begins on Sunday. Located 26 kilometres from the city centre, the temple is known for its connection to India's independence movement and attracts visitors from across Uttar Pradesh, neighbouring states and countries, especially Nepal.
A month-long fair held annually on the temple grounds also draws people from across the country. There is a belief that whoever worships at the revered site will have his or her wishes granted.
“The temple has a great past in the fight for independence. Martyr Bandhu Singh played a crucial role in connecting the Tarkulha Mata temple to the revolution,” Priest Dinesh Tiwari said. “During the 1857 uprising, Singh would install an idol of Goddess Durga in the dense forests where the temple now stands, using the area as a base for his revolutionary activities,” he said.
Other locals also corroborated his views, saying that the temple's historical significance was crucial for India's freedom struggle.
They say Singh would behead British soldiers passing through the area and offer their heads to Goddess Bhagwati. “The British, angered by these acts, eventually captured Singh after an informer tipped them off,” said a local.
“Maa Tarkulhi has protected people through times of crisis, which is why we return year after year,” said a devotee.
During the nine days of Navratri, worship and darshan (viewing of the deity) are held at the temple, where the ancient practice of animal sacrifice still takes place each year.
Tiwari said that Britishers had to delay Singh's hanging seven times due to some mysterious and unexplained circumstances. “The hanging was set to take place publicly under a banyan tree at Alinagar Chowk in Gorakhpur under British rule. However, the hangman’s noose (a knot) kept breaking. It was after Singh's prayers to the Goddess Bhagwati that he was finally hanged on the eighth attempt,” the priest said.
Locals also believe that after his death, a Tarkul tree near the temple broke and began bleeding. This event further solidified the area's spiritual significance. Over time, the site became known as Durga Swaroop Tarkulhi Mai, in honour of Goddess Durga,” Tiwari said.
The Uttar Pradesh government has recognised the location as a Shaktipeeth and invested heavily in its development projects, which include beautification of the Shaheed Smarak, Vishramalay, Dharamshala, and a pond on temple grounds. The government also launched a commemorative postage stamp given a crucial role in the region's history.
Also Read