Tarkulha Devi Temple Draws Devotees For Chaitra Ramnavami, Honouring India's Freedom Fighter

Gorakhpur: A large number of devotees are thronging the Tarkulha Devi Temple here in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Chaitra Ramnavami, which begins on Sunday. Located 26 kilometres from the city centre, the temple is known for its connection to India's independence movement and attracts visitors from across Uttar Pradesh, neighbouring states and countries, especially Nepal.

A month-long fair held annually on the temple grounds also draws people from across the country. There is a belief that whoever worships at the revered site will have his or her wishes granted.

“The temple has a great past in the fight for independence. Martyr Bandhu Singh played a crucial role in connecting the Tarkulha Mata temple to the revolution,” Priest Dinesh Tiwari said. “During the 1857 uprising, Singh would install an idol of Goddess Durga in the dense forests where the temple now stands, using the area as a base for his revolutionary activities,” he said.

Other locals also corroborated his views, saying that the temple's historical significance was crucial for India's freedom struggle.