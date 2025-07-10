ETV Bharat / offbeat

71-Year-Old Tarachand Agarwal Clears CA Exam Post Retirement

Jaipur: Tarachand Agarwal from Jaipur cleared chartered accountant (CA) examination at an age of 71. He set an example by overcoming physical, mental and social obstacles in cracking one of country's toughest exams.

Agarwal retired from his Assistant General Manager post at a bank in Rajasthan in 2014, following which his daily routine was to read religious texts with his wife.

After his wife passed away in November 2020, Tarachand thought to learn something new To overcome the loneliness. It was then that his children suggested he try Chartered Accountancy. Since he had a grip on tax and accounting and had been teaching children, he immediately registered for the CA course.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tarachand said that initially he completed orientation and IT courses from Dehradun. After nine months of articleship, a mandatory practical training program for CA and two attempts at the intermediate level, he cleared CA successfully.