71-Year-Old Tarachand Agarwal Clears CA Exam Post Retirement

Jaipur: Tarachand Agarwal from Jaipur cleared chartered accountant (CA) examination at an age of 71. He set an example by overcoming physical, mental and social obstacles in cracking one of country's toughest exams.
Agarwal retired from his Assistant General Manager post at a bank in Rajasthan in 2014, following which his daily routine was to read religious texts with his wife.
After his wife passed away in November 2020, Tarachand thought to learn something new To overcome the loneliness. It was then that his children suggested he try Chartered Accountancy. Since he had a grip on tax and accounting and had been teaching children, he immediately registered for the CA course.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tarachand said that initially he completed orientation and IT courses from Dehradun. After nine months of articleship, a mandatory practical training program for CA and two attempts at the intermediate level, he cleared CA successfully.
He said that while preparing for the final exams, he faced health challenges. Despite illness, he studied 10-12 hours with four hours of writing practice every day.
Agarwal said that he only attended some classes from a CA Institute. “The support of my family remained the backbone of my journey. My son and daughter-in-law fully supported me taking care of my health, food and rest," he said. He said he used to study for the exam alongside his granddaughters.
Tarachand Agarwal said that currently, he is assisting his son with his office work. He shared that he is planning to start studying again in the future, and will apply for a PhD and other certification courses.
