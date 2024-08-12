Tamil Nadu Woman Auto Driver Raji's Noble Gesture For Wayanad Landslide Victims Wins Hearts

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Amid all the gloomy pictures and stories of last month's Wayanad landslides in Kerala which claimed over 400 lives and injured hundreds of others, a heartwarming story has come to the fore as a female auto driver from Tamil Nadu has decided to contribute her two-days-a-week earnings to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the landslide victims.

Raji, a woman auto driver from Perampur, Chennai is doing her best to help the victims of Wayanad landslides financially. The income she is earning from Auto driving on Sundays and Mondays, (which are the huge collection days of the week) are being paid directly to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Raji is not only contributing to the cause herself, she has installed awareness banners on her auto and UPI facility for direct payment to Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund. She has also kept a piggy bank inside her autorickshaw for contributors who do not have online transaction facility. In the first phase, Raji has initiated the awareness of providing funds to the people of Wayanad with a Tamil television celebrity Bala.

Auto driver Raji told ETV Bharat, "I am request my customers to send money online as soon as they get into the auto and give the money to the Kerala Relief Fund. All customers pay more than the amount for the particular ride. Some of the commuters are also helping out personally as much as they can. Many customers who come for rides on the days other than Sundays and Mondays also donate money to the relief fund along with their transportation charge”.

Raji said that in the next phase, she is planning to make an awareness notice for Wayanad Relief Fund.

“It will be given to all the customers and if anyone comes forward to help through it, I will be happy. Everyone should come forward to help Wayanad victims like helping our own family. I will continue to donate my income on Sundays and Mondays to the relief fund until the Kerala Chief Minister stops collecting relief funds," Raji said in an emotional tone.