Many Miles With One Hand: Tamil Nadu Man Cycles Across India With A Mission - 'Clean City, Green City'

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: A few hours into the morning, when the sun's rays just start piercing the skin, a lone cyclist Tamim Ansari rides on, quietly, steadily, and purposefully. The 38-year-old from Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu, with only one hand in tact, is almost on the last lap of his India journey which he started with a mission to spread the message of Clean City, Green City.

Born in 1986 and raised amid hardship, Tamim’s childhood was spent in abject poverty. Forced to drop out after Class 6, he shifted to Chennai when he was barely a seven-year-old, in search of work. Unfortunately, in 2003, at just 17, a tragic accident at work took his right hand. But what life took from his body, Tamim decided to get it back with sheer willpower.

Tamim Ansari (ETV Bharat)

In 2007, he joined an insurance company which paid him as much to make ends meet. Yet something within him felt wanting, the need to do something worthwhile. After fighting with himself, he decided to take to the wheels in August 2021 and bought a second-hand bicycle. "I wanted to do something that will take me to the length and breadth of the country. So I started on a mission that was the most pressing need for the country - Clean City, Green City," says Tamim. Today, Tamim's effort is bearing fruit as his journey is being received well, appreciated and accepted by people across cities.

One-Handed But Multi-Spirited: Tamil Nadu Man Cycles Across India For A Greener Tomorrow (ETV Bharat)

His present journey began on April 6 from Bengaluru and he plans to complete it in 60 days through Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and back to Bengaluru. As of now, he has covered over 6,000 kilometers, and it was when he was passing through the Twin Cities in Odisha - Bhubaneswar and Cuttack - that ETV Bharat caught up with him.

This isn’t Tamim’s first feat for, he has previously undertaken journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 30 days with a campaign against mobile phone addiction. So far he has clocked over 51,000 kilometers in total and is proud to be tagged 'Super Cyclist', having completed 200, 300, 400, and even 600-kilometer rides.

“I ride about 160 kilometers a day on my cycle. At night, I get a place in petrol pumps or closed shops to sleep. Knowing the challenges of such rides, I do not carry much luggage, but my purpose is strong and I vow to take it forward,” Tamim says.

He dreams to represent India in the Paralympics at least once. Though he has participated before, he continues to train. "I know I can do it. I have lost one hand, but have earned a strong mind that has decided to succeed," he adds.

Tamim does not like people sympathising with him. Rather he says, "Support my cause, spread my message. Our cities and environment are our responsibility."