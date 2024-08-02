Tamil Nadu Man Builds Temple For 'Alien god'; Says He 'Talked To Aliens'

Salem(Tamil Nadu): Get over traditional temples housing the idols of popular deities. A man in Tamil Nadus' Salem has built a temple for an alien 'god' he claims has the power to protect the devotees from natural disasters.

"I have talked to the aliens and got permission to build the temple," says Loganathan from Mallamoopambatti in Salem as he consecrated the temple housing alien 'god' spread on about three quarters of an acre of land. Besides the alien 'god', idols of gods and goddesses like Shiva, Parvati, Murugan, Kali have also been erected in a cellar 11 feet below the ground.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over phone, Loganathan said that with the increase in natural disasters in the world, he believes that aliens have the power to stop them. According to his belief, the aliens are not like the ones portrayed in the movies. Loganathan also made unscientific claim that if you wrap a banana leaf around your body, you can escape radiation from aliens.

As the construction work of the temple being built by Loganathan for aliens, the unique temple has become the talk of the town as a large number of people visit the temple on a daily basis.