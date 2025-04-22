'Tamil Nadu Celebrates Puberty Of Girls But...' The Tale Of Unspoken Stigma Young Women Face During Periods

By S Srinivasan

Coimbatore: Nothing can get more ironic than this: It was a Science exam day for students of Class VIII at a private school in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district. While all her classmates were sitting inside the classroom and writing the exam, a teenage girl was made to sit alone on a staircase outside the room and gave the test.

Reason? She was menstruating. The ordeal continued the next day too. The 13-year-old girl wrote both the Science and Social exam papers while sitting outside her classroom. The shocking incident, which happened at a school near Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore and came to light on April 10, is a grim reminder of how taboos and pernicious customs are still playing havoc with the minds of young girls in our society, largely driven by patriarchal values.

Such instances stem from the deep-rooted stigma attached to what is essentially a normal biological phenomenon. This is despite the massive public awareness programmes across the country to end the regressive practices surrounding menstruation and sensitize people about menstrual hygiene.

The debate over who is at fault in the Kinathukadavu shocker is less relevant because the larger and a more serious issue here is the societal acceptance for such shameful treatment of young girls, packaged as age-old traditions.

A video, showing the girl writing the exam on a staircase, went viral on social media, evoking widespread public outrage. In the video, the girl, who belongs to the Arunthathiyar(Dalit) community, was seen explaining that she was barred from entering her classroom after her teacher informed the principal that she had attained puberty.

While the local police have launched a probe against the school authorities and the principal has since been suspended, the incident raises a larger question about how the societal taboos and stigmas continue to place restrictions on girls and erode their privacy and dignity.

Celebration of puberty

In Tamil Nadu, like in many other states across India, the onset of puberty is a cause for celebration in the family and the community.

The age-old superstitious practice was that when a girl attains puberty, she will be forced to stay away from others in the name of 'Theettu' (impurity) and is kept away from the home. The menstruating women are made to sit in a separate room for three days and are provided food and clothes. This used to be practised everytime she undergoes menstruation. However, this practice has been largely on the decline. Instead, in Tamil Nadu, when a girl attains puberty, it is celebrated with great pomp.

The puberty ceremony—"Poopunitha Neerattu Vizha”—has all the trappings of a festival where the family sends out invitations to relatives and friends and puts up banners, announcing the event.

The maternal uncles, accompanied by a "seer(a bouquet of gifts)", arrive to bless the girl who has reached puberty. A peppy number from Tamil tinsel town Kollywood "Thai Maman Seer Sumandhu Varandi" captures the mood of such celebrations in state.

In Kongu region, a geographical region comprising the western and north-western part of Tamil Nadu, the practice is that when a girl attains puberty, she is made to confine herself to the house for seven days, during which a series of rituals will be held. The maternal uncles are informed first, followed by other relatives.

Then, the maternal uncles and aunts will offer the girl her first silk saree, sweets and fruits as gifts. The girl will be given nutritious foods such as milk and eggs. Then, after seven days, the family will give her a head bath and then a feast follows.

"We will keep the girl who has reached puberty inside the house for seven days. Only after that, will we send her out. During those seven days, no other men except the maternal uncle will be allowed to see the girl. On the last day, the maternal uncle and aunt will bring a plate and perform the rituals," said Sumathi from Rajakkapalayam near Coimbatore. She has two girl children.

"As per our family tradition, when a girl reaches puberty, we call her maternal uncle to build a hut on a paddy field and make her sit there, and then on the seventh day, she is brought back home. This has been going on for generations. However, due to increased awareness and education, this practice is on the decline now. Making a girl sit outside in school and write exams is a big mistake. There will be female teachers in the same school, right? Why didn't they oppose it?" wondered Mallika from Sathyamangalam in Erode district. She has a number of nieces and two daughters.

"When girls reach puberty, it is customary to build a hut and celebrate by inviting relatives. Apart from that, there are no other restrictions. It has never happened in the history of Tamil Nadu that a student was made to sit outside and write an exam because she is menstruating. This is a strongly condemnable incident," said Nataraj, who is also from Kongu region and father to a daughter.

Puberty explained

Puberty is the period of physical and emotional changes that marks a child's transition into adulthood, leading to sexual maturity and the development of secondary sexual characteristics. It's driven by hormonal signals from the brain and typically begins around age 10 for girls and 12 for boys, though it can vary.

What is menstruation?

Menstruation is a natural biological process. The increase in the level of sex hormones (especially Estrogen) causes changes in the uterus and other parts of the body. This process is a natural part of a woman's reproductive life, preparing the body for potential pregnancy each month. Her thickened uterine lining, prepared for a potential pregnancy, is shed and expelled from the body as menstrual blood in the absence of fertilisation of the egg. Science says that the menstrual cycle is usually 28 days. However, it varies depending on one’s body condition, eating habits, climate, and mood. During menstruation, women face physical pain and fatigue.

Instructions to all schools

When ETV Bharat contacted the District Private Schools Education Officer Punitha Anthony Ammal, soon after the incident came to light, she assured that steps would be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

"The school principal has been suspended. The management says that the girl was made to sit alone and write the exam because the parents of the girl requested it. This is a crime. The police are investigating this matter. We are sending circulars to all schools from time to time. The circular states that no student should be isolated, and they should not be divided on the basis of caste or religion. We have decided to send circulars like this to all schools again in the future," she said.

The Pollachi Additional Superintendent of Police Srishti Singh, who is investigating the incident, said that action would also be taken against those who circulated the video of the school. "A case has been registered under the Prevention of Atrocities (Against Scheduled Castes And Scheduled Tribes) Act in this regard and an investigation is underway," the official said.