Tamarind Turns To Gold: How ‘Ambat Chinch’ Powers The Economy Of A Maharashtra Village Walki

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) : Tamarind, known as ‘Ambat Chinch’ in this part of the country, may be evoking a sour and mouth-puckering taste, but come summer, it proves to be a sweet success story for the residents of Walki village in Rahata taluka. The business not only keeps the residents busy in the non-farming months but also has made them 'agripreneurs' who sell the fruit to earn in lakhs and become self-reliant. Each year, between March and May, this small village in Ahilyanagar district becomes a seasonal trade hub where tamarind business surges to new levels.

After Rabi crops are harvested and the fields are left to rest, farmers don the role of traders and travel from village to village, scouting and buying tamarind trees. What seems like a simple fruit-selling exercise is actually a well-organised seasonal economy, generating lakhs of rupees in a span of just two to three months.

The business of tamarind in Walki is not limited to one or two persons, rather it brings together entire families. After a tree is bought for a price between Rs 2,000 and Rs 8,000, depending on its fruit yield and size, the real the work begins. As trees are shaken, tamarind starts falling. While some get into collecting, the other family members gather under porches and courtyards, peeling, breaking, and separating the fruit. Finally when the processed tamarind and its shells are separated, they are sold in bulk to regional markets like Mumbai, Vashi, Ahilyanagar, and Shrirampur.

What is the prospect? Remarkable. Large traders earn anywhere between Rs 4 and Rs 5 lakh, while smaller traders certainly get Rs 50,000–60,000, depending on the scale of sale. And believe it or not, the seasonal sale supports 60 to 70 families at a time when regular agricultural work slows down.

Currently, tamarind is priced at Rs 7000 to Rs 8000 per quintal in the market. Whereas, tamarind shell is priced at Rs 1500 to Rs 1600 per quintal.

“During summers, these sour fruits sustain us,” says one trader. “When our agricultural works slow down after Rabi harvest and we do not have any crops in the fields, tamarind in our yards keeps us busy. Rather keeps the family running by giving us a business option to earn well.”

There are about 60 to 70 tamarind traders, both small and big, in Walki village. And here residents, belonging to all religions and communities, work in tandem. A symbol of communal harmony, here Muslim families, in particular, have taken the lead in this business building a strong alternate economy that runs for two months every year.

When tamarind season ends and monsoon sets in, the villagers return to the fields, to engage in their regular agricultural works.

