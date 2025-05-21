Taladopa: A Piece Of Cloth That Binds Families And Tradition In Abujhmar Forests Of Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: Every tradition is a woven web of cultural gossamer. In the tribal heartland of Chhattisgarh, these traditions have managed to retain their purity and there are several stories surrounding them. One such ancient tradition that is prevalent in Abujhmarh area of Narayanpur pertains to Taladopa cloth which is essential to solemnizing marriages.

ETV Bharat team came across this tradition while visiting the annual fair at Kutul village. It was a treat to know the tradition surrounding a piece of white cloth. The population of Abujhmarh has revered this piece of cloth over generations.

Dobe, a woman resident of Adimpal related in Gondi dialect, “I have come to purchase Taladopa cloth at the fair because I have to get my son married off. This cloth is available during the tribal festival of Madai and unless I get it the rituals around my son’s marriage will not begin.”

According to the prevalent tradition Taladopa is purchased by a groom’s parents and is gifted to the bride’s family after which the solemnization of a marriage begins. Thereafter the bride’s father further gives it to the family of the prospective bride for his son. This way Taladopa moves from one family to another while connecting them socially.

“Taladopa is purchased by the members of Abujhmaria community when a son reaches a marriageable age,” said another villager Sukku Ram.

A unique aspect of Taladopa is that this cloth is not put to daily use and is kept carefully instead to be used in the next marriage which quite often is of a boy from the next generation. A new cloth is purchased only when the old one is torn.

“I have gifted Taladopa to the family of my sister her son is to be married to a niece. If the prospective bride’s father is not alive, this cloth can be given to her mother or elder brother,” disclosed Gudsa Mandavi, a villager at the fair.

“Interestingly people arrange for money to purchase Taladopa by selling their agricultural or forest produce. They purchase it when their son attains adulthood and kept it safely till the time he is engaged,” disclosed Renu Usandi, a local.

However, people are not aware of the reason for following this tradition that has been going on for centuries. “We are not aware of any concrete reason but since our ancestors have been following it we continue with the tradition,” pointed out Shantu Raqm Vardha.

“What is of immense importance is that the people of Abujhmarh have preserved this tradition despite the onslaught of modernity, lack of awareness and education,” claimed Mangduram Nareti who is the vice-president of Abujhmarh Zilla Panchayat.

The white cloth is called Gada cloth because it is weaved by the members of Gada tribe. Its importance is such that a marriage cannot take place without it.

But with the changing times have come certain changes in the rituals. A cloth merchant from Gada community Sona Ram said, “Earlier it was animals like oxen, goats and cows that changed hands with this cloth but now it has been replaced by cash. The cloth is now available in the weekly markets and fairs for Rs 1000 to Rs 2500. It is mainly sold by Gada tribals from Kondagaon district.”

The villagers disclosed that there has been a practice of giving Rs 500 to Rs 700 along with this piece of cloth. This amount is a token symbolizing a greater value.

This money is used for a traditional feast where Mahua and Landa are served as alcoholic drinks.

Taladopa has come to represent the culture and tradition of Abujhmarhia region. It breaks the myths about tribals not using woven cloth as apparel. Instead it denotes the social importance the tribals have given to a piece of cloth. It conveys that traditions are the soul of a community.

This area has borne the brunt of Naxal violence for almost four decades and been underdeveloped. Yet its virgin cultural ethos has intrigued the scholars of social sciences. Taladopa is a part of the culture away from the influence of market forces.