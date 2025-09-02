Tadipatri's Pensioners Redefine Retirement, A Second Innings of Service To The Needy

ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tadipatri: For most, retirement means a final rest after years of service. But for the retired teachers and government employees of Tadipatri, the end of one career was simply the beginning of another. Instead of sitting back, they have chosen to spend their sixties in tireless service to society.

The story of the Tadipatri Pensioners' Association is a reminder that true service never retires. With compassion in their hearts and determination in their actions, these pensioners are proving that age is no barrier when it comes to serving people in need.

The Tadipatri Pensioners’ Association was established in 2007 with just 25 members. Over time, their spirit attracted more retired personnel, and today the association comprises nearly 300 members, all united by a mantra to serve those in need.

Their commitment, funded by small monthly subscriptions and voluntary donations, led to the construction of their own Pensioners’ Building, a hub from which they coordinate their acts of kindness.

Many members, once teachers who nurtured young minds in the classroom, continue to shape the next generation outside of it. The association organizes awareness programs in local schools to instil values of culture, patriotism, and responsibility. On national festivals and Telugu Language Day, they remind the children that their heritage is a treasure to be cherished and protected.

Their vision is clear—to ensure that the next generation learns the values of culture, patriotism, and responsibility.

Supporting Poor Students

For the past six years, the association has been providing cash assistance to poor students studying in 16 high schools across Putlur, Yadiki, Tadipatri, and Singanamala mandals. Each year, Rs. 10,000 is donated to 10 deserving students from these schools, amounting to Rs. 1.60 lakh annually. This support has become a lifeline for many bright children who would otherwise have struggled to continue their education.