Symbol of India's Freedom Struggle, 200-year-old 'Congress Temple' in Bihar on Verge of Collapse

Bagaha: Once a symbol of Indias' freedom struggle against the British, the historical two-centuries-old 'Congress Temple' in Bihar's Bagaha is staring at an imminent collapse due to official apathy.

The around 200-year-old 'Congress temple' located in Bankatwa locality of Bagaha is the abode of the eleventh Linga of Lord Shiva with people across the country thronging the temple with devotion. But the historical Congress temple is turning into ruins due to official neglect.

Congress Temple and Lok Sabha elections: A temple established in the name of a political party that enshrines the memories of the country's freedom struggle has become the point of discussion ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With the existence of this historical temple hundreds of years old, in danger, locals are demanding its renovation so that the identity of this historical temple can be restored.

'Congress Temple' in Bihar on Verge of Collapse

Safe Haven for Freedom Fighters: The historical Congress temple built during the British rule has played a key role in the freedom struggle against the British. To liberate the country from the British, the freedom fighters used to hide in a secret basement of this temple and prepare strategies to drive them out of the country.

Hence the name Congress Temple: Mahavir Pandit, an 80-year-old local said that this Shiva temple used to be the refuge of freedom fighters. “Congress fighters used to take shelter here. Hence the name of this temple became Congress temple. This temple, famous by the name of political party, is crying about its poor condition today. Neither Congress rejuvenated it nor did the government think about it. Till now no government has taken care of it,” Pandit said.

On the Verge of Collapse: Mahavir Pandit said that there was a time when the tricolor flag of India waved proudly atop the temple, but since independence, due to administrative and political apathy, this temple has reached a dilapidated state and its existence is threatened in near future.

Woman praying inside Congress temple in Bihar

"In 1942, when the freedom struggle was at its peak to drive out the British from the country, freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandrashekhar Azad, Mangal Pandey, Veer Kunwar Singh and Mahatma Gandhi used to take shelter in the basement of this Shiva temple. They held secret meetings and made strategies to liberate us from the clutches of the British," Mahavir Pandit said.

Mahant Chhotalal Chauhan said that freedom fighters used to take shelter here to hide from the British and made people aware to join the struggle. “This Shiva Parvati temple has contributed a lot in the Quit India Movement against the British. Congress ruled for 70 years but did not take any initiative to save the Congress temple,” he said.

'Congress Temple' in Bihar on Verge of Collapse

"This temple associated with the independence of the country and the faith of the people is turning into ruins. It is losing its existence. In such a situation, there is a need to rejuvenate this ancient temple which contains the memories of the independence of the country so that its name can be saved before it disappears,” Chauhan said.

Mudrika Paswan, a local said that when the freedom fighters were gathered in this temple, the people of the village had collected one handful of grains each and arranged food for the fighters. Another a local youth Janardan Yadav said that he has heard a lot about this temple from his ancestors and village people. “Congress fighters used to live in this temple. Successive governments did not pay attention to this temple,” he said.