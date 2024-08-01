Swiggy's Data Shows Hyderabad In 3rd Position With Most Vegetarian Orders

Hyderabad: Well, contrary to popular belief, it’s not Ayodhya, Ahmedabad, or West Bengal but Hyderabad which has secured a spot on the list of the top three cities in India with the most vegetarian orders on food delivery giant Swiggy, the company announced in a detailed report on Wednesday, July 31.

The first and second spots have been secured by Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively. As per the report, one out of every three vegetarian orders in India is placed in Bengaluru with the most popular vegetarian dishes including Masala Dosa, Paneer Biryani, and Paneer Butter Masala.

Mumbai, which ranks second in vegetarian orders, showcased its love for Dal Khichdi, Margherita Pizza, and Pav Bhaji. Hyderabad, on the third place, witnessed a high demand for Masala Dosa and Idli.

Swiggy shared these observations along with the announcement of the Green Dot Awards, which honors the nation's top vegetarian eateries. The first-ever "Green Dot Awards" was launched by Swiggy to honour and promote the extensive selection of vegetarian restaurants and dishes that are offered on the site.



As per Swiggy data, over 90 per cent of breakfast orders are plant-based, making breakfast the ideal time of the day for vegetarians. Across the nation, popular morning foods include idli, pongal, vada, and masala dosa. In India, the most popular snack is Margherita pizza, which is followed by samosas and Pav Bhaji.



However, there's also a discernible trend toward healthy eating with over 60,000 vegetarian salad orders being prepared each week, data revealed. However, six of the country’s top 10 most-ordered dishes to be vegetarian.