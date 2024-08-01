ETV Bharat / offbeat

Swiggy's Data Shows Hyderabad In 3rd Position With Most Vegetarian Orders

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Data shared by Swiggy along with the announcement of the Green Dot Awards shows six of the country’s top 10 most-ordered dishes to be vegetarian with Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad placing the most number of plant-based orders in the country respectively.

a
Hyderabad witnessed a high demand for Masala Dosa and Idli (Getty Images)

Hyderabad: Well, contrary to popular belief, it’s not Ayodhya, Ahmedabad, or West Bengal but Hyderabad which has secured a spot on the list of the top three cities in India with the most vegetarian orders on food delivery giant Swiggy, the company announced in a detailed report on Wednesday, July 31.

The first and second spots have been secured by Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively. As per the report, one out of every three vegetarian orders in India is placed in Bengaluru with the most popular vegetarian dishes including Masala Dosa, Paneer Biryani, and Paneer Butter Masala.

Mumbai, which ranks second in vegetarian orders, showcased its love for Dal Khichdi, Margherita Pizza, and Pav Bhaji. Hyderabad, on the third place, witnessed a high demand for Masala Dosa and Idli.

Swiggy shared these observations along with the announcement of the Green Dot Awards, which honors the nation's top vegetarian eateries. The first-ever "Green Dot Awards" was launched by Swiggy to honour and promote the extensive selection of vegetarian restaurants and dishes that are offered on the site.

As per Swiggy data, over 90 per cent of breakfast orders are plant-based, making breakfast the ideal time of the day for vegetarians. Across the nation, popular morning foods include idli, pongal, vada, and masala dosa. In India, the most popular snack is Margherita pizza, which is followed by samosas and Pav Bhaji.

However, there's also a discernible trend toward healthy eating with over 60,000 vegetarian salad orders being prepared each week, data revealed. However, six of the country’s top 10 most-ordered dishes to be vegetarian.

Read More:

  1. Swiggy Introduces 'Paw-Ternity' Policy to Support Employees on Pet Care
  2. Swiggy appoints Suparna Mitra as an Independent Director

Hyderabad: Well, contrary to popular belief, it’s not Ayodhya, Ahmedabad, or West Bengal but Hyderabad which has secured a spot on the list of the top three cities in India with the most vegetarian orders on food delivery giant Swiggy, the company announced in a detailed report on Wednesday, July 31.

The first and second spots have been secured by Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively. As per the report, one out of every three vegetarian orders in India is placed in Bengaluru with the most popular vegetarian dishes including Masala Dosa, Paneer Biryani, and Paneer Butter Masala.

Mumbai, which ranks second in vegetarian orders, showcased its love for Dal Khichdi, Margherita Pizza, and Pav Bhaji. Hyderabad, on the third place, witnessed a high demand for Masala Dosa and Idli.

Swiggy shared these observations along with the announcement of the Green Dot Awards, which honors the nation's top vegetarian eateries. The first-ever "Green Dot Awards" was launched by Swiggy to honour and promote the extensive selection of vegetarian restaurants and dishes that are offered on the site.

As per Swiggy data, over 90 per cent of breakfast orders are plant-based, making breakfast the ideal time of the day for vegetarians. Across the nation, popular morning foods include idli, pongal, vada, and masala dosa. In India, the most popular snack is Margherita pizza, which is followed by samosas and Pav Bhaji.

However, there's also a discernible trend toward healthy eating with over 60,000 vegetarian salad orders being prepared each week, data revealed. However, six of the country’s top 10 most-ordered dishes to be vegetarian.

Read More:

  1. Swiggy Introduces 'Paw-Ternity' Policy to Support Employees on Pet Care
  2. Swiggy appoints Suparna Mitra as an Independent Director

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SWIGGYSWIGGY GREEN DOT AWARDSHYDERABAD VEG ORDERSHYDERABAD SWIGGY LISTSWIGGY GREEN DOT AWARDS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.