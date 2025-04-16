Sweet Shop Sells 35 Types Of Samosa In Himachal Pradesh

Paonta Sahib: Samosa, a snack enjoyed all over the country, has become an integral part of Indian cuisine. Its daily turnover in India is billions of rupees. Now, many startups related to the samosa business have also started.

Samosa, found at every corner and tea shop in the country, is usually made of potato. However, a sweet shop located in Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, which once used to sell tea and potato samosas, has today become famous in the country and the world by making 35 types of samosas.

Pahwa’s Sweets and Restaurants in Paonta Sahib has turned into a laboratory for samosa. The price of a samosa ranges from Rs 15 to Rs 120, but the customers are crazy about the taste. The customers do not look at the price of the samosa.

The variety includes Potato Samosa, Paneer Samosa, Pizza Samosa, Pasta Samosa, Noodles Samosa, Chocolate Fruit Nut Samosa, Mango Samosa and many more.

Kulwant Singh's family laid the foundation of the shop about 52 years ago. Initially, only one type of potato samosa and tea were made. Gradually, the shop grew and from a small stall it took the form of a sweet shop.

Shop owner Kulwant Singh said, "Earlier it was a small shop, we ran the household expenses by selling tea and samosas. Children also got a good education from this shop, and now a restaurant worth crores has also stood from the same small stall."

"Earlier, only one type of samosa was made here, then with time, two types of samosas were made. Gradually, so many samosas are made, and such taste cannot be found anywhere else in Himachal. People come here from far-off places to buy samosas," Singh added.

Kulwant Singh's sons Sukhpreet Singh and Amanpreet Singh, now handle almost the entire business. Sukhpreet Singh said, "This shop is no longer limited to Sirmaur district or Himachal. A large number of orders come from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. People also get raw samosas packed and take them abroad."

A customer from Jaipur said, "We saw the samosas of this shop on Instagram and now came to taste it. We have not got such a taste anywhere. This is the first time I have seen so many varieties of samosas."

