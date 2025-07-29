Made In India, With Pride: Surat's Textile Hub To Produce Over 3 Crore Tricolours For Independence Day

Surat: With the nation weeks away from another Independence Day, the sprawling textile industry in Gujarat's Surat is busy with large-scale manufacturing of the tricolour.

The traders in the industrial city have received orders to manufacture more than three crore national flags, valued at Rs 100 crore. The largest chunk of the order was received by Surat's well-known textile businessman Praveen Gupta. He alone has received an order to make more than one crore national flags of various sizes.

Praveen owns a textile company that specialises in making flags, particularly those of large size, used for international events, such as the World Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Referring to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Surat-based businessman said, "Earlier, the national flags were mainly imported from China, and even today, some flags are coming from there. But now, mostly flags are being made from 'Made in India' fabrics in Surat, which strengthens the message of self-reliant India".

Praveen Gupta has received large orders from the governments of Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, wholesale traders across the country have also placed large orders.

The highest demand, he added, is for small-sized tricolours, such as 5x3 inches and 20x30 inches. The small flags are popular for gifting, use by students, and for placing in vehicles and offices. However, larger flags of 20x30 feet are also being made.

To make the occasion more memorable, flags with special frames that can be preserved as a permanent souvenir are also being made. Kailash Kahim, director of the Federation of Textile Surat Traders Association, said, "This year Surat has received orders for about three and a half crore tricolours, which can lead to a turnover of Rs 100 crore. There are about 25 big industrialists in Surat who are considered experts only in making flags, and these orders come to them only."

Thus, the textile industry of Surat is making a significant contribution to spreading the atmosphere of patriotism across the country and making the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a success. According to him, this initiative will not only promote the local industry but also strengthen the message of 'Make in India'.