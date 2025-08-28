Surat's Floating Ganesha: A Community's Prayer To The River God

Surat: A group of young people from Surat's Rander area in Gujarat has taken a unique approach to their Ganeshotsav celebrations by installing a floating temple for Lord Ganesha in the Tapi River. This distinctive mandap, which is a replica of a floating light pillar made of fiberglass sheets, has captivated the attention of many.

The tradition was started in 2007, a year after devastating floods ravaged Surat, with the intention of protecting the city from the river's fury and calming its flow.

This year, the practice has been revived following a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

As per the tradition, the youth of the Panch Peepla Mohalla gather in the middle of the river each morning and evening to perform aarti and bhajans. After ten days of worship, the idol of Ganesha is not immersed in the river but is instead taken to a devotee's home for an eco-friendly immersion. This demonstrates a thoughtful combination of spiritual devotion and environmental consciousness.

Elsewhere in Surat, Ganeshotsav is being celebrated with great pomp throughout the state. More than 80,000 Ganesha idols have been installed in various cities and the festive fervour has been enhanced by grand pavilions, attractive lighting arrangements and service works.

The floating installation holds special significance, rooted in a city tragedy. Gaurav Ajaybhai Saylor, a member of the organizing Mandal, said: “Due to the severe floods in Surat in 2006, the city had to face heavy devastation. With an aim to protect the people of Surat from the scourge of the Tapi River and to calm the flow, our Shri Ganesh Mandal started the installation of Shriji in the Tapi River from the year 2007. It is a symbolic tribute to the river to pacify her.”

In a demonstration of both devotion and environmental responsibility, the Ganesha idol is not immersed in the river. After ten days of prayers and aarti, the idol is taken from the floating temple and immersed in a ceremonial pot within a devotee’s home, a practice intended to protect the environment.

