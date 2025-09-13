ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sukma Girl Moves From Filling Petrol To Donning Nagar Sena Uniform

An initiative of district administration acted as catalyst in Sushila's journey

Sushila (white shirt) in Saksham Coaching Institute, Sukma
Sushila (white shirt) in Saksham Coaching Institute, Sukma (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 13, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST

Sukma: From filling petrol in the vehicles at a petrol pump amid heat and rain to becoming a part of the Nagar Sena, Sushila has come a long way. An initiative of the district administration has worked as a catalyst in her journey.

It was her family's circumstances that led her to work as a petrol pump attendant for six years. The floods of 2016 in Chhattisgarh had turned her world upside down. She had to drop out of school and attend to her ailing mother, besides fending for her family. In addition to this was the responsibility of taking care of her own baby girl.

Saksham Coaching Institute
Saksham Coaching Institute (ETV Bharat)

She worked at the petrol pump from morning till night and came across as an oddity since girls normally didn’t work at petrol pumps. In the process, she faced taunts and uncomfortable comments coming her way from the male customers. Fighting all odds, she continued working to support the education of her brothers while taking care of the family.

Slowly, she returned to the world of books and took to studying at night while also working towards her fitness whenever she got time.

Saksham Coaching Institute
Saksham Coaching Institute (ETV Bharat)

Saksham Coaching Institute, that has been started by the district administration, played a major role in the transformation of Sushila’s life. This institution is helping children without resources realize dreams. Many of them are now working as Sub Inspectors, lecturers, teachers and engineers.

Dhaneshwar Devangan, who teaches at the institute, said, “Our aim is that no child should be deprived of realizing his or her dreams. Every talent should get a platform and opportunity."

"There was fatigue in the body but courage in the heart," Sushila related while stating that she worked at the petrol pump from 2016 to 2021 and thereafter at a nursing college for the next three years.

“In 2024, I again returned to working at the petrol pump in the mornings and evenings while preparing for the recruitment in Nagar Sena. I do not want to stop here and want to move forward,” Sushila said.

Saksham Coaching Institute
Saksham Coaching Institute (ETV bharat)

Her mother Subhadra, was very happy on coming to learn that from filling petrol at a pump, her daughter would now don a uniform.

“What could make me prouder than this? She always used to say that even if she worked as a labourer, she would study. She has worked very hard,” said Subhadra.

Sushila comes as an inspiration to many girls. "If there is determination in the mind, the path gets created on its own. I heard taunts and faced difficulties, but did not give up,” she said.

