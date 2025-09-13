ETV Bharat / offbeat

Sukma Girl Moves From Filling Petrol To Donning Nagar Sena Uniform

Sukma: From filling petrol in the vehicles at a petrol pump amid heat and rain to becoming a part of the Nagar Sena, Sushila has come a long way. An initiative of the district administration has worked as a catalyst in her journey.

It was her family's circumstances that led her to work as a petrol pump attendant for six years. The floods of 2016 in Chhattisgarh had turned her world upside down. She had to drop out of school and attend to her ailing mother, besides fending for her family. In addition to this was the responsibility of taking care of her own baby girl.

Saksham Coaching Institute (ETV Bharat)

She worked at the petrol pump from morning till night and came across as an oddity since girls normally didn’t work at petrol pumps. In the process, she faced taunts and uncomfortable comments coming her way from the male customers. Fighting all odds, she continued working to support the education of her brothers while taking care of the family.

Slowly, she returned to the world of books and took to studying at night while also working towards her fitness whenever she got time.