Neck-Deep In Poverty, Gaya Man Gives 16 Years Of Life To Dig Ponds As Water Crisis Hit Bihar Village

Gaya: Gift of giving seems to run in the blood of people in and around Gaya. Like Dashrath Manjhi, Laungi Bhuiyan and now, Sugriv Rajvanshi, all who gifted their labour for the larger good of humanity and etched their names in the annals of history. While Manjhi of Gehlaur village gave away 22 precious years of his life to carve a way amidst mountains for easy access of villagers, Bhuiyan from Kothilawa in Lahthua area devoted 30 years to make a 5-km long canal for water to flow to the farmlands. Similarly, Rajvanshi has dug three ponds over a period of 16 years for his village that faced problems of water scarcity.

When ETV Bharat reporter reached the village, it took him time to believe that the pond he was standing next to was dug by one man, the 55-year-old Rajvanshi from Rangpur Bhojpur village, under Chakra Panchayat in Atari block of the district. He dug the pond on a predominantly rocky area belonging to the forest department on the foothills of Panch Pahadi in Nalanda district. The pond water now caters to the irrigation requirements of 5-6 acres of farm land besides being consumed by animals.

He took to the shovel in 2009 and kept on digging the land for two years without any sign of tiredness. The result was a pond - 130 feet long, 50 feet wide and 15 feet deep filled with water. But that did not stop Rajvanshi from digging the other two ponds which got over by 2024.

He has also named the ponds as Prabhat Sarovar, Vandana Sarovar and Gathbandhan Sarovar. Since all the three ponds are situated at a distance from the populated area, not many in the village knew what Rajvanshi was upto. But after knowing, instead of encouragement or appreciation, all that Rajvanshi initially got was taunt and anger.

Rajvanshi completed his matriculation in 1985 while staying at his sister's house. However, he regrets that neither could he pursue higher studies nor educate his children. "Poverty had always affected me and my family. Though I was inspired by Dashrath Manjhi and wanted to do something in the same lines, I had no means to educate my six children and that pains me," says Rajvanshi.

Rajvanshi's wife Sumir Devi says when he started digging the pond, he was tagged as a mad man. "In 2009, there was drought and animals and birds were dying due to lack of water. Seeing this, he started digging a pit and arranged for water. That he would develop it into a mission of life and make it a pond made people believe that he was out of his senses," she says. About the struggles of life she says even when there was no food to feed the family, Rajvanshi kept busy in digging.

His daughter Maneka Kumari says that everyone has benefited from the ponds dug by her father. "But when he was doing the spadework, everyone made jokes about him. He was firm in his intention though. Today, when wild animals drink water from the pond or its water is used for irrigation, we feel so good about it," she says adding, when we were kids, he would even ask us to join him in digging the pond.

Though he received appreciation from district administration and block level officials in 2015, he complains, none helped him financially. "Today our family is forced to live in a broken mud hut," he says. The Block Development Officer visited the pond and assured help but nothing has happened till date. "We are so poor that we cannot afford building a house. Neither have we received help under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme,'' he informs. While two of their sons work as labourers, two of the three daughters are married.

Chakra Panchayat head Ajay Kumar Nirala says it is sad that even after digging three ponds, he did not receive government assistance. "Rajvanshi has planted a garden in the middle of the pond. But he has not got his due. We are doing a survey for those left out of housing scheme and have added his name in it," he informs.

Speaking on the water crisis the village faces, Nirala says there is no arrangement to store water in the ponds. Which is why only one pond has water while two have dried up. "If the government and administration pay attention to this, then all the three ponds will be beneficial to the village. We have written to the local administration but have not heard back from them," he adds.

Dinesh, a villager, also speaks high of Rajvanshi's contribution to the village. "He is our pride but he does not have a house for himself. His struggles have not yielded any result,'' he says.

In 2018, Rajvanshi had requested Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar to make arrangements for the beautification of the ponds and to help store rainwater in them. He had also submitted a written application following which the minister instructed the district administration officials to take action in this regard. Officials of the local block also reached and investigated, but nothing was done after that.

"There is also a big garden in between the two ponds in which more than 300 fruit trees like guava, mango, lemon are planted. The entire garden is irrigated by water from my pond," says Rajvanshi with an ear-to-ear smile.

Rajvanshi reminisces that in the 1990s, when Rajbala Verma was posted as Gaya District Officer, she had entrusted Dashrath Manjhi with the responsibility to guide the work of building a road through the hill. Rajvanshi had then worked under the guidance of Manjhi for a year. "Since then, I started considering Dashrath Manjhi as my Guru," he says.