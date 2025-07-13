Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara: For nearly a decade, Chandrashekhar Manna worked in the coastal Bhitarkanika area guarding Olive Ridley turtles. Suddenly one day, miscreants sank his patrol boat, forcing him to leave the watcher job and return home in Junusnagar village under Rajnagar block of Odisha's Kendrapara district. He, however, found a new direction when he turned to farming, fending for himself, his family and generating employment for many in his village.

Born to Ashok Manna, a small-scale farmer, Chandrashekhar could not even clear matriculation exams. In 2005, he got a job as a watcher through an organisation to protect Olive Ridley turtles nesting in Gahirmatha. His shifts lasted for 12 hours, which fetched him just Rs 8000-10000 per month.

Chandrashekhar Manna busy in farming activities (ETV Bharat)

He continued working as a watcher for nine years. In 2014, while he was patrolling at sea with the forest department, a few miscreants, in an act of revenge after being caught fishing illegally, deliberately sank their boat. That same day, Chandrashekhar quit his job and returned home.

Without having much options going into the future, he decided to take up farming activities seriously. He borrowed Rs 70,000 from a local national bank and used it to level his land, and buy necessary equipment and fertilisers.

Chandrashekhar Manna in his 3.5-acre farmland (ETV Bharat)

Since 2014, his focus has been entirely on farming and he now cultivates a variety of crops on his 3.5-acre land. "I grow vegetables like tomatoes, brinjal, okra, bitter gourd, cucumber and chillies; fruits like dragon fruit, apple berry, guava, mango; and cereals like paddy, pulses and mung. This apart, I rear cows, poultry, ducks, and simultaneously do fish farming," he said.

Fish farming (ETV Bharat)

Unlike many, Chandrashekhar prefers organic farming. "I prepare organic manure using cow dung, urine and water stored in a tank for a week. When applied, it acts like Sanjeevani for plants," he added.

He is also growing fruits like dragon fruit, apple berry, guava, mango in his farmland (ETV Bharat)

Today, the turtle watcher has become a well-established farmer, earning Rs 5-6 lakh per year from farming and supports his father, mother, wife and younger brother. On whether his income suffices his family needs, he said, "I earn annually, not monthly. After covering all expenses, I am still able to save a decent amount."

Brinjals grown organically (ETV Bharat)

His wife Utsya Manna said, "Babu (my husband) works from 6 AM to 6 PM. Earlier, there were constraints when he earned Rs 10,000 per month. Now, the income is good. Others in the village have started farming after seeing our success."

Papaya cultivation in his farmland (ETV Bharat)

Chandrashekhar's vegetables have a huge demand locally. One Khageswar Raut, a Haripur-based vendor who buys from him, said, "I can get almost every vegetable and fruit from him, starting from cucumber to okra, mangoes, dragon fruit. Here, the rates are comparatively lower than the market. The produce we get is fresh and many traders like me buy directly from his house."

Poultry farming (ETV Bharat)

Over the years, Chandrashekhar has not only ensured his own livelihood, but has provided jobs to several others in his village. During peak seasons, men are hired for heavier tasks, while women help with weeding and applying manure.

Chandrashekhar Manna also rears cows and does cattle farming (ETV Bharat)

Manjulata Mandal, a worker, said, "I come here at 6 AM and work till 11:30 AM then return for lunch. After some rest, again I work from 3-5 PM. I earn Rs 400–500 a day. Not just me, 3-4 women also work here to support our families."